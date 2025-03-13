Parallel Architectural Products Introduces Aluminum Self-Mating Battens

New aluminum batten system simplifies installation while delivering seamless aesthetics and enhanced design flexibility.

Denver, Colorado, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallel Architectural Products today announced the launch of its innovative self-mating aluminum battens. This new product line builds upon the company's existing two-part battens, offering enhanced design possibilities and superior structural integrity for demanding environments.

The self-mating battens, available in multiple sizes, allow architects, designers, and contractors to use Parallel aluminum in versatile new ways — including edge installation and flat-lay configuration. These battens use identical pieces for installation, unlike traditional two-part systems, which simplifies inventory management through a single SKU.

Whether used for outdoor privacy screens, eye-catching facades, or unique interior installations, the battens create a polished, contemporary look with no visible seams or fasteners once installed. This seamless appearance eliminates costly and time-consuming installation steps and reduces maintenance needs.

The self-mating battens also feature enhanced durability through Parallel's premium aluminum construction, ensuring long-term performance in both interior and exterior applications. The system's adaptability allows for multiple attachment methods and flexible orientations, giving architects and designers greater creative freedom while maintaining structural integrity.

The addition of this product line strengthens Parallel's portfolio of contemporary, sustainable wood-look aluminum architectural solutions for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Parallel and this product launch, including technical information and product renderings, visit parallelap.com or contact epatrick@parallelap.com.

ABOUT PARALLEL ARCHITECTURAL PRODUCTS

Parallel Architectural Products has established itself as a leader in the aluminum building products industry. Our mission is to provide exceptional product quality and longevity, coupled with outstanding customer service. We offer a unique combination of timeless wood aesthetics and the durability and sustainability of aluminum, giving architects, designers, and builders the perfect blend of form and function. With our full-service team and complete control over production and finishing, we support our clients throughout the entire process—from initial concept to final completion. Our experts provide invaluable guidance on design, estimation, and technical aspects, ensuring your vision becomes a reality.

Erin Patrick +14043681813 epatrick@parallelap.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.