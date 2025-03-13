APRA releases quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics for December 2024

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released the Quarterly Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) Performance and the Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publications for the quarter ending 31 December 2024.

Key statistics for ADIs1 for the December 2024 quarter were:

Dec 2023 Dec 2024 Year-on-year change Net profit after tax (year-end) ($bn) 39.5 39.6 0.4% Total assets ($bn) 6,259.7 6,621.5 5.8% Total capital base ($bn) 434.2 449.6 3.6% Total risk-weighted assets ($bn) 2,176.5 2,238.0 2.8% Total capital ratio 20.0% 20.1% 0.1 points Liquidity coverage ratio 133.7% 132.2% -1.5 points Minimum liquidity holdings ratio 17.7% 17.4% -0.3 points Net stable funding ratio 117.8% 116.0% -1.7 points

Key statistics for ADIs conducting residential mortgage lending for the quarter were:2

ADIs' residential property exposures Dec 2023 Dec 2024 Year-on-year change Total credit outstanding ($bn) 2,210.5 2,322.2 5.1% Owner-occupied loans - share 67.7% 67.7% -0.06 points Investment loans - share 30.3% 30.4% 0.05 points Loans with loan-to-valuation ratio (LVR) ≥ 80 per cent - share 18.0% 17.4% -0.67 points Loans 30-89 days past due - share 0.60% 0.59% -0.01 points Non-performing loans 0.85% 1.05% +0.21 points

ADIs’ new loans funded during the quarter Dec 2023 Dec 2024 Year-on-year change New loans funded ($bn) 152.5 179.9 18.0% New owner-occupied loans funded - share 65.6% 63.4% -2.23 points New investment loans funded - share 32.5% 34.4% 1.98 points New loans with LVR ≥ 80 per cent funded - share 31.5% 31.0% -0.41 points New loans with debt-to-income (DTI) ratio ≥ 6x funded - share 5.6% 5.8% 0.21 points

Key commercial property statistics for ADIs for the December 2024 quarter were: