Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,302 in the last 365 days.

APRA releases quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics for December 2024

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released the Quarterly Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) Performance and the Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publications for the quarter ending 31 December 2024.

Key statistics for ADIs1 for the December 2024 quarter were:

 

Dec 2023

Dec 2024

Year-on-year change
Net profit after tax (year-end) ($bn)

39.5

39.6

0.4%
Total assets ($bn)

6,259.7

6,621.5

5.8%
Total capital base ($bn)

434.2

449.6

3.6%
Total risk-weighted assets ($bn)

2,176.5

2,238.0

2.8%
Total capital ratio

20.0%

20.1%

0.1 points
Liquidity coverage ratio

133.7%

132.2%

-1.5 points
Minimum liquidity holdings ratio

17.7%

17.4%

-0.3 points
Net stable funding ratio

117.8%

116.0%

-1.7 points

Key statistics for ADIs conducting residential mortgage lending for the quarter were:2

ADIs' residential property exposures

Dec 2023

Dec 2024

Year-on-year change
Total credit outstanding ($bn)

2,210.5

2,322.2

5.1%
Owner-occupied loans - share

67.7%

67.7%

-0.06 points
Investment loans - share

30.3%

30.4%

0.05 points
Loans with loan-to-valuation ratio (LVR) ≥ 80 per cent - share

18.0%

17.4%

-0.67 points
Loans 30-89 days past due - share

0.60%

0.59%

-0.01 points
Non-performing loans

0.85%

1.05%

+0.21 points

ADIs’ new loans funded during the quarter

Dec 2023

Dec 2024

Year-on-year change
New loans funded ($bn)

152.5

179.9

18.0%
New owner-occupied loans funded - share

65.6%

63.4%

-2.23 points
New investment loans funded - share

32.5%

34.4%

1.98 points
New loans with LVR ≥ 80 per cent funded - share

31.5%

31.0%

-0.41 points
New loans with debt-to-income (DTI) ratio ≥ 6x funded - share

5.6%

5.8%

0.21 points

Key commercial property statistics for ADIs for the December 2024 quarter were:

 

Dec 2023

Dec 2024

Year-on-year change
Commercial property exposure limits ($bn)

446.9

474.6

6.2%
Commercial property exposures ($bn)

415.7

439.6

5.7%

The Quarterly ADI Performance publication contains information on ADIs’ financial performance, financial position, capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity and key financial performance ratios. 

The Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publication contains data on commercial and residential property exposures, including detail on risk indicators, serviceability characteristics and non-performing loans.

Copies of the December 2024 publications are available at: Quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics.

Footnotes

1 Excludes ADIs that are not banks, building societies or credit unions.

2 See Explanatory Notes of QPEX for details of share calculations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

APRA releases quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics for December 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more