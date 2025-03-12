Hawai’i Department of Taxation News Release 2025-02 Unlicensed Business Owner Charged with Tax Violations
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION
KA ‘OIHANA ‘AUHAU
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GARY S. SUGANUMA
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
UNLICENSED BUSINESS OWNER CHARGED WITH TAX VIOLATIONS
News Release 2025-02
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 12, 2025
HONOLULU – In a case investigated by the Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation (DOTAX) and prosecuted by the Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General, Nenita Mauricio was arrested for tax violations resulting from investigations of unlicensed businesses.
Mauricio was charged on March 6, 2025, with five counts of False and Fraudulent Statements under Section 231-36, Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes (HRS) for filing false tax forms from 2018 through 2022 for Private Home Duty, LLC., an unlicensed business on O‘ahu. Each count is a class C felony offense and carries a potential sentence of not more than three years imprisonment, or probation, and a fine of not more than $100,000 per count.
Criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
“DOTAX will expose those who choose to break Hawaiʻi’s tax laws, especially those who operate under the radar,” said Gary Suganuma, director of the Department of Taxation. “Running an unlicensed business not only robs the community of vital tax revenue but also poses potential risks to the public.”
###
Media Contact:
Gary H. Yamashiroya
Special Assistant to the Director
Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation
Phone: 808-587-1540
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://tax.hawaii.gov
Links:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.