2025-38 HAWAIʻI CHILD SUPPORT ENFORCEMENT AGENCY ANNOUNCES NEW MOBILE APP AND UPGRADED WEB PORTAL

HAWAIʻI CHILD SUPPORT ENFORCEMENT AGENCY ANNOUNCES NEW MOBILE APP AND UPGRADED WEB PORTAL

News Release 2025-38

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mar. 12, 2025

HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General Hawaiʻi Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) is pleased to announce the launch of its all-new CSEA Mobile App and recent enhancements to its existing web portal, both designed to enhance the experience for clients managing child support cases. These advancements offer greater convenience, flexibility and access to essential services.

“CSEA is excited to launch its new mobile app and upgraded web portal, which we feel represents a significant improvement in how we reach and support our customers,” stated Lynette Lau, CSEA Administrator. “We hope that these tools will provide the families that we serve with greater flexibility and convenience in managing their child support cases.”

Streamlined Child Support Management with the CSEA Mobile App

The new CSEA Mobile App offers a range of features to support parents and guardians in managing their child support responsibilities efficiently:

Effortless Payments: Securely initiate child support payments through a trusted platform directly within the app.

View Hearing Information: Access details about upcoming hearings.

Check Payment Statuses and Balances: Stay updated on current payment statuses and balances.

Access Past Statements: Review past payment statements at any time.

Submit Online Request Forms: Easily fill out and submit forms online.

Document Access: Instant access to required documents, eliminating postal delays.

Receive Reminders and Notifications: Get timely reminders for upcoming and late payments.

Enhanced Web Portal Experience for Added Convenience

The upgraded CSEA web portal, originally launched in September 2023, now offers an even more streamlined experience for clients. Key benefits include:

Convenience: Manage your child support case on the go, without the need to call or visit our office.

Streamlined Efficiency: Save time with streamlined access to your case information and services.

Stay Updated: Receive notifications and keep track of important information regarding your case.

The CSEA Mobile App is available for free download in the App Store and Google Play. Clients are urged to download the app and explore the upgraded web portal to find the option that best suits their needs.

For more information about the CSEA Mobile App, please visit the website at https://ag.hawaii.gov/csea/. Scan the QR Code below to download the app:

___

About the Hawaiʻi Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA):

The Hawaiʻi Child Support Enforcement Agency is a division within the Department of the Attorney General, committed to ensuring that children receive ongoing financial support from both parents. The agency provides a system for payments and disbursements of court-ordered child support and aims to promote the well-being of children and the self-sufficiency of families.

Media contact(s):

Dave Day

Special Assistant to the Attorney General

Office: 808-586-1284

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov

Toni Schwartz

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General

Office: 808-586-1252

Cell: 808-379-9249

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov