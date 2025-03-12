News release on extension of pause on interisland movement of birds

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

HAWAIʻI BOARD OF AGRICULTURE

STATE EXTENDS VOLUNTARY PAUSE ON

INTERISLAND TRANSPORT OF BIRDS

Surveillance for Avian Influenza Continues

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NR25-05

March 12, 2025

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA), in consultation with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), is extending the voluntary pause on the interisland transport of poultry and other bird species for at least another 90 days as a precaution to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly referred as avian influenza or bird flu. The initial 90-day pause was issued on Dec. 13, 2024 and expires on March 13, 2025. The extension will continue until June 13, 2025.

HPAI was first detected in Hawai‘i in two locations on O‘ahu in early November 2024. Since then, there have been no further detections of the virus in birds in Hawai‘i; however, it is unknown if the virus may be circulating in the environment among wild bird populations. In an abundance of caution, extending the pause in transporting birds interisland is prudent at this time.

There have been no confirmed cases of bird flu in humans in Hawai‘i and the risk to human health remains low. However, people having direct contact with sick birds may be at increased risk for bird flu exposure. All persons having direct contact with outdoor birds are encouraged to learn about the signs and symptoms of avian influenza in birds and learn about recommended prevention measures using the HPAI resources below. Any residents who develop symptoms of avian influenza after exposure to sick birds or other wildlife should contact the DOH disease reporting line at 808-586-4586 for further guidance.

HPAI is widespread in wild birds worldwide and has caused outbreaks in poultry and dairy farms on the mainland. The introduction of HPAI in Hawai‘i is likely linked to the migration of wild birds from the continental U.S. The spread of the disease occurs through bird-to-bird contact or when infected birds contaminate materials, equipment, clothing or other surfaces. Residents are also reminded not to feed wild birds, which causes them to congregate and possibly spread HPAI.

State and federal agencies continue to conduct surveillance on managed flocks and wildlife. The public is urged to report multiple or unusual illnesses in poultry, livestock, or other wild birds or animals to HDOA’s Animal Industry Division at 808-483-7100 (business hours) or 808-837-8092 (non-business hours, including holidays). Sick pets should be reported to your private veterinarian.

Finding a single dead bird is not unusual and may be disposed of by using disposable gloves or the double plastic bag method. Turn a plastic bag inside out and pick up the bird, then roll the bag up and tie, similar to how one disposes of dog waste. Place the tied bag containing the dead bird into a second bag, tie and place in a regular trash receptacle. Do not touch the bird directly and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after disposal.

Those with backyard flocks are strongly encouraged to increase biosecurity measures and protect their birds from contact with wild birds. Information for backyard poultry owners may be found at: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/ai/ldc/adconcerns/aiinfo/biosec/. Poultry biosecurity training manuals and videos are available from the Centers for Food Security and Public Health at: https://poultrybiosecurity.org/

For decades, HDOA has strictly regulated the import of all animals into the state, including birds, to protect Hawai‘i from animal disease outbreaks around the world. These import requirements have been significant in keeping Hawai‘i free from bird-borne diseases such as West Nile virus and exotic Newcastle disease. Interisland transport of all live birds also requires inspection by HDOA’s Plant Quarantine Branch (PQB).

In general, to import poultry into Hawai‘i, importers must apply for a Poultry and Bird Import Permit from the Animal Industry Division. Due to HPAI outbreaks, the avian influenza status of the areas where the shipments are originating from are investigated before the import permits are issued. Poultry shipments are also subject to other requirements, such as originating from a disease-free flock, may require a seven-day isolation period in a mosquito-free enclosure under the supervision of an accredited veterinarian prior to arrival, and may require a negative test for exotic Newcastle disease.

Bird species other than poultry are also required to obtain an import permit from the PQB, which restricts some types of bird from being imported to Hawai‘i.

Hawai‘i’s state agencies remain committed to protecting public health, animal welfare, and the agricultural economy through proactive measures and continued collaboration.

HPAI Resources:

HDOA – https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/ai/ldc/avian-influenza-information/

DOH – https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease_listing/avian-influenza/

DLNR – https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/wildlife/seabird-fallout-season/

USDA: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/avian/avian-influenza

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service: https://www.fws.gov/avian-influenza

