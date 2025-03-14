Sabancı Holding CEO Cenk Alper Shares Sabancı’s Global Vision for Energy Transition and Sustainability at CNBC's Event

Alper: "Sustainability is Not a Loss—Clean Energy Investments Drive Profitability"

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Converge Live event , organized by the global media platform CNBC, was held in Singapore on March 12-13. At the summit, where stakeholders from different sectors evaluated the transformation of the global economy, Sabancı Holding CEO Cenk Alper represented the Turkish business community and shared insights during the panel titled "IOT Powering the Digital Economy: Accelerating the Global Energy Transition."Highlighting that the global energy transition is shaped by energy security, accessibility, and decarbonization, Cenk Alper stated:"A new economy centered around sustainability is emerging worldwide. Energy and climate technologies are among the key business sectors of this economy. To unlock this potential and make the world more sustainable, we need solutions that encompass energy security, accessibility, and decarbonization. Financing is particularly crucial in this regard. While we discuss green energy today, there are still regions in the world without access to energy. For a lasting solution, it is critical that financing, which has been largely directed toward developed countries and China, is also channeled into developing countries.""Sustainability is Also an Investment Criterion for Sabancı"Addressing one of the biggest challenges facing clean energy investments—profitability perceptions, Cenk Alper added:"In the past, we often heard statements like: ‘It’s not possible to make sustainability and clean energy investments profitable. These are investments that cause losses for companies.’ It is now very clear that this is not the case. One of the reasons we define sustainability as a new economy is precisely this. Viewing sustainability merely as a corporate social responsibility project is an outdated mindset. Today, especially with technological advancements, we see that energy transition and profitability go hand in hand across various sectors. When we strengthen this synergy with financing, we will make significant progress globally in achieving sustainability goals."Emphasizing that sustainability-driven investments play a critical role in Sabancı’s future goals, Cenk Alper continued:"As we outlined in our 2029 roadmap, our growth strategy focuses on four key priority areas: Energy and climate technologies, material technologies, mobility solutions, and digitalization. The main unifying element of these four focus areas is sustainability. For us, sustainability is not just a reporting standard; it is also an investment criterion. In order for us to invest, a project must meet necessary criteria in terms of profitability, sustainability, and scalability. Our energy business exemplifies this approach best.Currently, our total operational installed capacity has reached 3,863 MW. By 2026, we will achieve an installed capacity of over 5,000 MW, with 60% of it coming from renewable energy sources in Türkiye. Over the next three years, we will install three wind turbines per week across Türkiye.Moreover, to expand our renewable energy expertise into international markets, we are continuing our solar energy investments in the U.S. Today, our first power plants in the U.S. have started operations, and in the short term, we aim to increase our installed capacity to 1 GW.While doing all this, we are also actively engaging in high-potential areas like fusion energy and deep geothermal technologies, aiming to be part of the disruptive innovations that will shape the future of energy and climate technologies."About Sabancı Holding:Sabancı Holding, Türkiye’s leading holding company is engaged in a wide variety of business activities through its subsidiaries and affiliates, mainly in the banking, financial services, energy and climate technologies, mobility solutions, material technologies and digital technologies fields. The company is committed to driving sustainable growth and innovation across all its business lines.For more information, please visit Sabancı's website at https://www.sabanci.com/en

