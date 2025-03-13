Whitehouse Condemns EPA’s Attacks on Clean Air, Clean Water, Affordable Energy

“Administrator Zeldin clearly lied when he told us that he would respect the science and listen to the experts,” said the EPW Ranking Member

Washington, D.C.—U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee (EPW), issued the following statement after EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced his intent to roll back most major rules that protect clean air and clean water and limit the carbon pollution driving climate change:

“Today is the day Trump’s Big Oil megadonors paid for. EPA’s attacks today on clean air, clean water, and affordable energy are done for the planet’s biggest polluters. Americans will pay dearly—with their health and with their wallets. Administrator Zeldin clearly lied when he told us that he would respect the science and listen to the experts, when decades of science—including from Exxon’s own scientists—have established the truth about climate change and the dangers of the carbon pollution Zeldin seeks to greenlight. This sell-out has a long road ahead of it through the Administrative Procedures Act, which we will fight every step of the way.”