BARLEI Shakes Up Cocktail World with World’s First Range of 100% Sugar-Free Liqueurs, Aperitivos, and Cocktail Syrups

Barlei Sugar Free Low Calorie Liqueurs, Aperitivos & Cocktail Syrups

As consumers search for 'better-for-you' beverages, BARLEI is raising the bar with the launch of Naturally Sugar-Free Liqueurs, Aperitivos, and Cocktail Syrups

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BARLEI Shakes Up the Cocktail World with World’s First Range of 100% Naturally Sugar-Free Liqueurs, Aperitivos, and Cocktail Syrups

Sip and savour your favourite cocktails without the sugar crash and calories

Barlei is thrilled to introduce its revolutionary line of 100% naturally sugar-free liqueurs, aperitivos, and cocktail syrups, sustainably curated in Australia. Our premium range empowers consumers to create delicious guilt-free cocktails at home or enjoy them in their favourite restaurants and bars.

With health-conscious consumers increasingly seeking zero sugar and low-calorie options, BARLEI is set to transform the cocktail experience. Our innovative products are designed for everyone—from home bartenders to seasoned mixologists—allowing you to discover the freedom of great taste without guilt or compromise.

The Barlei Launch Range Includes:

• Barlei Orange Liqueur: A vibrant and zesty spirit, perfect for mixing Margaritas, Cosmopolitans, Spritzes or elevating tropical cocktails. Enjoy the bold flavour without the guilt!

• Barlei Coffee Liqueur: This rich, aromatic coffee liqueur is ideal for crafting decadent Espresso Martinis, White or Black Russian cocktails, other coffee cocktails or savouring neat.

• Barlei Bittersweet Aperitivo: The perfect addition to refreshing spritzes, this aperitivo captures the essence of traditional recipes while keeping calories at bay. A must-have for your gatherings!

• Barlei Simple Syrup: A versatile staple that enhances all your favourite cocktails, this sugar-free syrup is perfect for sweetening your drinks with zero sugar and without the calories.

“Did you know your favourite spritz has around 9 teaspoons of sugar in it? Or that a margarita or espresso martini at a bar has between 6-9 teaspoons of sugar? We wanted to create a range of naturally sugar-free liqueurs, aperitivos, and cocktail syrups without the guilt, the sugar crash or the calories,” said Lexy Meyerson, co-founder of BARLEI.

“We are seeing a downward trend of sugar consumption amongst consumer purchases, with consumers looking for better-for-you options across alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, but we are yet to see this translate to the cocktail industry. Barlei offers a game-changing way to create premium cocktails that are low calorie, low carb, and free from sugar - without sacrificing flavour. From Margaritas to Espresso Martinis and Spritzes, our range lets consumers serve up all the classics in a whole new way.”

“Our products embody the spirit of celebration while being kinder to your health and also the planet,” she said.

Inspired by the timeless craftsmanship of old-world cocktails, BARLEI combines traditional techniques with cutting-edge sustainability practices. Barlei’s eco-friendly production methods ensure a zero-carbon footprint, allowing consumers to sip sustainably.

Join us in raising the bar and redefining your cocktail experience. For more information and to explore our range, visit www.barlei.com and follow us at @barleiofficial.

Contact:

Lexy Meyerson

Co-founder

BARLEI

Lexy@barlei.com

0403 655 633

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.