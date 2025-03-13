Minister Dion George secures historic settlement to protect penguins

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) is delighted to announce its support for a historic settlement agreement reached in principle between the fishing industry and conservation organisations, being BirdLife South Africa and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB). This agreement establishes critical island closures to protect South Africa’s penguin populations, aligning perfectly with the DFFE’s long-standing vision for collaborative conservation.

Under the leadership of the Minister, Dr Dion George, the DFFE has consistently advocated for cooperation between the fishing industry and conservation groups to address the decline of penguin populations while supporting sustainable livelihoods. After his appointment as Minister, Dr George instructed his legal team to work to settle the matter. He requested a meeting with all parties without their legal representatives. Only the fishing industry accepted. He then requested a meeting with all parties with their legal representatives. At that meeting, he instructed the establishment of a working group to seek consensus on the island closures to the benefit of the now critically endangered African Penguin.

This settlement, independently reached by the parties involved, reflects a science-based, cooperative effort to implement effective closures around key penguin breeding islands. The DFFE is eager to implement this agreement, which precisely reflects the outcome the Department has sought from the outset.

The agreed island closures include:

Dassen Island: Interim closure as per current permit conditions.

Robben Island: A 20 km closure, consistent with the Island Closure Experiment.

Stony Point: Closure as depicted by the black hatched line in the agreed diagram, applicable to all fishing vessels.

Dyer Island: Interim closure as reflected in current permit conditions.

St Croix Island: Closure delineated by coordinates (western boundary: 25°45'E; southern boundary: 34°01' to 25°50'E; southern boundary east: 33°59' to 25°59'E; eastern boundary to MPA: 25°59'E).

Bird Island: A 20 km closure radius from the lighthouse, as implemented during the Island Closure Experiment.

These measures, subject to being made an order of court and reflecting the duration outlined in the previous Minister’s decision of 4 August, 2023, represent a balanced approach to conserving penguin habitats while respecting the needs of the fishing industry. The DFFE commends the stakeholders for their dedication in reaching this agreement, which sets a powerful precedent for environmental collaboration.

Dr George hailed the settlement as a significant victory for conservation and sustainable development. "This agreement is a testament to what can be achieved when industries and conservationists unite for a common cause," said Dr George. "It delivers on the DFFE’s vision of protecting our penguins and preserving our biodiversity, while ensuring the sustainability of our fishing industry. I am proud to lead a department that has consistently guided stakeholders toward such outcomes, and I celebrate this milestone as a triumph for all South Africans."

The DFFE will work closely with all parties to ensure this historic agreement becomes an order of the court and will ensure the successful implementation of the agreed closures and will support efforts to monitor their impact on penguin populations.

We extend our gratitude to all parties for embracing the settlement process as set out by the Minister. Together, we are building a future where conservation and industry thrive in harmony.

