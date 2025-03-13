A Message from Secretary Kristi Noem

Dear DHS Employees,

I am honored to welcome Troy Edgar as the United States Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Troy served as DHS’s Chief Financial Officer in President Trump’s first Administration and is entrusted by President Trump once again.

A proud Navy veteran, Troy joins us with more than 35 years of business and executive experience providing leadership and advisory services to companies of various industries, including the government.

I look forward to working alongside Troy to keep the more than 330 million American citizens safe and secure in our great nation. We will work with the DHS workforce to advance our essential missions from enforcing immigration laws, securing our border, and safeguarding US cyber infrastructure to protecting America’s leaders and deterring terrorism.

We will deliver rapid relief to Americans in the face of natural disasters, empower our brave men and women in law enforcement to do their jobs and remove criminal aliens and illegal gangs from our country. We will fully equip our intelligence and law enforcement to detect and prevent terror threats of all facets.

I look forward to working alongside Troy to ensure that the United States, once again, is a beacon of freedom, safety, and security for generations to come.

Please join me in welcoming Troy Edgar back to the Department.

Kristi Noem

Secretary of Homeland Security

