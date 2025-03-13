When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 11, 2025 FDA Publish Date: March 12, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: New Age International Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

New Age International Inc of Brooklyn, NY is recalling all lots of Daily Veggies brand Enoki Mushroom, 200g, Product of Korea, because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy persons may suffer only sort-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled Enoki Mushrooms were distributed to wholesalers in NY that distributed to other states. The recalled product comes in a clear plastic package printed with yellow and green ink declaring Daily Veggies Enoki Mushroom Product of Korea Net Wt. 200g (7.05oz) and marked with UPC code 8809159458890 on the back label. This recall includes all lots.

No Illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The contamination was discovered after samples were collected from a store in West Virginia on 1/14/2025 and subsequent analysis by West Virginia Department of Agriculture revealed the presence of Listeria Monocytogenes in some 200g packages of Daily Veggies Enoki Mushroom from Korea.

Consumers who have purchased 200g packages of Daily Veggies Enoki Mushroom should not consume the products and are urged to destroy the products immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-808-1018 between 9am to 2pm Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.