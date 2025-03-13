Automotive AC Compressor Market Poised for Growth USD 15.6 billion by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Solutions | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing economic values in developing countries and increasing purchasing power surging the growth of car ownership are expected to drive the global market share. Although, high initial and installment costs and maintenance issues are likely to curb automotive AC compressor sales.

NEWARK, Del, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive AC compressor market is set to experience consistent growth over the forecast period, driven by rising vehicle production, increasing demand for improved in-cabin comfort, and advancements in energy-efficient air conditioning technologies. The market is projected to expand from USD 10.4 billion in 2025 to USD 15.6 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 4.1%. The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), coupled with continuous innovations in compressor technology, is expected to significantly influence the industry’s trajectory.

The automotive AC compressor sector is embracing emerging technologies and evolving in response to trends focused on vehicle comfort and energy efficiency. Delivering high-performance climate control systems has become a key priority for automakers, as stringent global regulations on vehicle emissions drive the transition toward eco-friendly refrigerants.

Furthermore, the surge in electric vehicle production is directly contributing to the increasing demand for electrically driven compressors, which are gradually replacing traditional belt-driven systems. The industry is also witnessing notable advancements, including variable displacement compressors and oil-free compressor designs, which not only enhance fuel efficiency and lower emissions but also support the broader push toward sustainable automotive solutions.

Get Ahead with Our Report: Request Your Sample Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d31363935

Energy-Efficient Scroll-Type Automotive AC Compressors for Passenger Cars



Scroll-type AC compressors are increasingly preferred in modern passenger vehicles due to their high efficiency, low noise levels, and reduced vibrations. Unlike conventional piston-type compressors, scroll compressors operate with fewer moving parts, which decreases friction and wear, leading to enhanced durability and energy efficiency. Their ability to maintain a consistent flow of refrigerant improves cooling performance while reducing power consumption, making them an ideal choice for automakers striving to meet stringent fuel economy regulations.

Rotary-Type AC Compressors in Compact and Economy Vehicles



Rotary-type AC compressors are widely used in compact and economy vehicles due to their simple design, cost-effectiveness, and lightweight characteristics. These compressors utilize a rotary mechanism that minimizes energy losses, providing a balance between performance and affordability. As fuel efficiency becomes a priority for economy vehicles, rotary-type compressors are being engineered to offer optimal cooling with minimal impact on engine power, ensuring a comfortable driving experience even in budget-friendly cars.

Impact of Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Adoption on AC Compressor Demand



The transition to electric and hybrid vehicles is reshaping the automotive AC compressor market. Unlike traditional belt-driven compressors, electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) require electric compressors that operate independently of the internal combustion engine. These compressors rely on battery power and must be designed for maximum efficiency to avoid draining the vehicle’s range. As the adoption of EVs increases, manufacturers are investing in advanced electric compressor technologies that integrate seamlessly with vehicle thermal management systems to optimize energy distribution.

"The automotive AC compressor market is evolving with the rise of EVs and energy-efficient technologies. Innovations like electrically driven compressors and eco-friendly refrigerants are driving sustainable advancements in vehicle climate control," - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Explore The Key Factors that are Propelling the Demand for Automotive AC Compressor

Increasing automotive production, the growth of car ownership, and the growing requirement of consumers for vehicle comfort are expected to bolster the global market growth. Moreover, the rising production of automobiles in several countries is a major factor boosting the market size.

The economic cost of air conditioning systems has surged with greater technological developments in performance and efficiency. It is anticipated to support the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Developing countries have witnessed a conversion from public transport, such as passenger vehicles and buses, to autonomous AC vehicles. It is a crucial driver that supports the growth of the global market.

Climatic changes due to global warming have raised the temperature in recent years. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the disposable income of the population of developing economies. These factors are likely to expand the global market size.

Major Restraints Faced by the Global Market

Strict implementation of regulations regarding refrigerants is likely to hamper the market growth. It is because refrigerants are required to function as compressors, but their leakage strongly impacts the client and the environment.

High prices of luxury vehicles are also likely to be a minor restraint for the global market. It is due to the high costs of HVAC systems installed in luxury vehicles, which require premium AC compressors.

Detailed Market Study: Full Report and Analysis! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-air-conditioning-system-compressor-market

Advancements in Variable-Speed Rotary AC Compressor Technology



Variable-speed rotary compressors are transforming automotive climate control systems by dynamically adjusting their operation based on real-time cooling demands. Unlike fixed-speed compressors that run at a constant rate, variable-speed technology allows the compressor to modulate its performance, reducing power consumption when full capacity is not required. This not only enhances passenger comfort by providing a stable cabin temperature but also improves overall vehicle efficiency by minimizing energy waste. As a result, automakers are increasingly incorporating variable-speed compressors to comply with fuel economy and emissions standards.

Integration of Eco-Friendly Refrigerants in Automotive AC Systems



With growing concerns about climate change, automotive manufacturers are phasing out traditional refrigerants with high global warming potential (GWP) in favor of eco-friendly alternatives like R1234yf. These next-generation refrigerants have a significantly lower impact on the environment while maintaining the cooling efficiency of conventional systems. The shift to eco-friendly refrigerants necessitates modifications in AC compressor design, requiring improved sealing materials and enhanced system compatibility. This transition is driving innovation in compressor technology to ensure optimal performance with environmentally sustainable refrigerants.

Automatic Climate Control Systems in Mid-Range Passenger Cars



The demand for automatic climate control systems is rising as consumers seek enhanced comfort and convenience in mid-range passenger vehicles. These systems rely on advanced sensors and electronic control units to regulate cabin temperature automatically, reducing the need for manual adjustments. To achieve precise climate control, AC compressors must be equipped with intelligent mechanisms that respond to external conditions and passenger preferences. Automakers are integrating smart compressor technologies that optimize cooling performance while maintaining energy efficiency, catering to the growing demand for premium features in affordable vehicle segments.

AC Compressor Requirements for Light Commercial Vehicles in Urban Logistics



The surge in e-commerce and urban delivery services has amplified the need for efficient and reliable AC compressors in light commercial vehicles (LCVs). These vehicles often operate in stop-and-go traffic conditions, requiring compressors that can withstand frequent cycling while ensuring consistent cooling. Additionally, temperature-sensitive cargo, such as perishable goods and pharmaceuticals, necessitates climate control solutions that maintain precise temperature conditions. Manufacturers are developing heavy-duty AC compressors with enhanced durability and performance to cater to the specific needs of the urban logistics sector.

Electric AC Compressors in Electric Commercial Vans



The electrification of commercial transportation is driving demand for dedicated electric AC compressors in electric commercial vans. These compressors must operate independently of an engine-driven belt system, relying entirely on battery power. As fleet operators seek to optimize battery life and driving range, compressor manufacturers are focusing on energy-efficient designs that minimize power consumption while providing effective climate control. Advanced thermal management systems are being integrated to ensure that both the cabin and battery pack remain within optimal temperature ranges, enhancing overall vehicle efficiency and longevity.

OEM Considerations for Scroll-Type Compressors to Meet Fuel Economy Regulations



Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are prioritizing scroll-type compressors to meet stringent fuel economy regulations imposed by governments worldwide. These compressors contribute to lower power consumption, reduced emissions, and improved overall vehicle efficiency. Automakers are collaborating with compressor manufacturers to develop next-generation scroll compressors with enhanced thermal management capabilities. Features such as low-friction materials, optimized compression cycles, and adaptive cooling strategies are being integrated to ensure compliance with evolving environmental standards while maintaining superior performance.

Automotive Thermal Systems Industry Analysis Reports! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/automotive-thermal-systems

Regional Analysis of Automotive AC Compressor Market Trends



The automotive AC compressor market exhibits diverse growth trends across different regions. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, Japan, and India, dominates the market due to rapid automotive industry expansion and increasing vehicle production. Stringent emissions regulations in North America and Europe are driving the adoption of energy-efficient and eco-friendly compressors, with manufacturers focusing on compliance with regulatory frameworks like the European Union’s CO2 emissions targets. Meanwhile, emerging markets in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are witnessing steady demand growth, driven by rising vehicle ownership and climate conditions that necessitate effective cooling solutions.

Key Players

Denso Corporation

Hanon Systems

Valeo

Sanden Corporation

MAHLE GmbH

Subros Limited

Toyota Industries Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Highly Marelli Holdings

Keihin Corporation

Key Segments of Automotive AC Compressor Market

By Configuration:

In terms of Configuration, the industry is divided into Scroll Type Compressor, Rotary Type Compressor.

By Vehicle type:

In terms of Vehicle type, the industry is divided into Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles.

By Region:

The report covers key regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Automotive Domain

The global commercial vehicle automotive thermal system market is slated to reach USD 18.11 billion in 2025. The industry is poised to grow at 4.41% CAGR from 2025 to 2035 and be worth USD 27.69 billion by 2035.

The electric vehicle thermal systems market is experiencing remarkable growth at an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%, which is a clear indicator of the thermal system industry.

The Global Locomotive Radiator Fans market is expected to reach USD 882.7 Million by 2023, with a growing demand increase from end users at 5.7% CAGR over the forecast period.

The heat shield market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.0 billion in 2024. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The thin insulation market is anticipated to thrive at a 5.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, reaching USD 2.3 billion by 2023. By 2033, the thin insulation business is expected to be worth USD 4 billion.

The global Radiator Hose Market is expected to witness a market value of USD 3.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of USD 4.0 Billion by registering a CAGR of 2.5% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The net worth railway radiator market is projected to increase from just USD 5,757.20 million in 2023 to around USD 882.7 million by 2033.

The global railway after-cooler market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% due to the growing demand during the forecast period.

The electric vehicle insulation market size is likely to be worth USD 43,795.7 Million by 2033, up from USD 6,145.1 Million in 2023.

Sales in the global Transportation Condensing Units Market are slated to top USD 2.8 Billion in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 5.7% CAGR.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.