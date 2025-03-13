Purity Water Flows Strong with First Franchise Sold in U.S., Franchise Expansion Underway

The alkaline and PH water refill station is set to work its way through the country through its new franchise model.

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purity Water , a burgeoning brand built on the belief that everyone should have access to safe, pure, and fresh-tasting premium drinking water, has just sold its very first franchise. The first sale hits a major milestone for the New Jersey-based brand, marking a successful launch of its franchise opportunity available to entrepreneurs nationwide.“Our team is thrilled to have sold our first franchise. We are looking forward to continuing to build momentum in the market and are excited to see what 2025 brings for Purity Water’s franchise expansion,” stated Christi Tomimbang, who owns Purity Water together with Peter Pena.Purity Water is a one-stop-shop water refill store for people who are seeking the health benefits of alkaline or purified water. The company is on a mission to make clean, toxin-free drinking water more accessible throughout the country.“Whether customers are choosing Purity Water’s purified water or alkaline water, they can trust they are gaining a superior water product,” says Pena. “Our standards go above and beyond what people may find casually shopping at the grocery store. Water is the basis of life and we work to ensure our customers are getting the very best, most pure, enriched water out there today."Utilizing state-of-the-art reverse osmosis purification equipment, Purity Water is free from chemical contaminants like lead, arsenic, PFOs and PFAs. The equipment also filters out pathogens such as viruses and bacteria.Echoing trending concerns, Purity Water’s high-tech equipment also filters out microplastics, a stubborn toxic containment often still found in water treated in other ways.The company is also committed to environmental sustainability. By utilizing Purity Water’s refill stations, customers can significantly reduce their reliance on single-use plastic bottles. A single 5-gallon reusable water bottle replaces approximately 38 single-use bottles, as stated on Purity Water’s website, helping to reduce the millions of tons of plastic waste each year.The company is actively seeking new franchise partners across the country to further its mission of providing high-quality, competitively priced water solutions while maintaining the integrity and proper maintenance of its systems. Every Purity Water franchise comes with robust marketing support, operational guidance, and comprehensive training, ensuring that franchisees are set up for success.As Purity Water continues its expansion, it remains dedicated to delivering the purest and most refreshing water available while making a positive impact on both consumers and the environment.For more information on franchise opportunities, visit https://puritywaterfranchising.com/ About Purity WaterPurity Water provides high-quality purified and alkaline water at conveniently located and simple-to-use water refill stations. The company’s refill stations help reduce plastic waste while ensuring customers receive the best-tasting water possible. Now franchising nationwide, Purity Water is looking for qualified entrepreneurs to join its mission of delivering premium water solutions to communities everywhere. Learn more at www.puritywaterfranchising.com

