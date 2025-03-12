Bank of England appoints new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Cashier

News release

The Bank of England has appointed Sarah John, the Bank’s current Chief Cashier as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Sarah will be replaced by the Executive Director for Payments, Victoria Cleland. Victoria was previously the Bank’s Chief Cashier from 2014-2018. She will now combine the role of Chief Cashier with her current Executive Director responsibilities which includes work on the future of payments both domestically and internationally.

Ben Stimson, the current COO, will shortly depart the Bank and has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Southern Coop.

Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, said:

“The new roles for Sarah and Victoria are reflective of their impressive leadership qualities, commitment to delivery and capabilities in helping the Bank fulfil its mission. I also want to wish Ben the very best for his future endeavours outside the Bank.”

Notes to editors