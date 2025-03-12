2025-38 HAWAIʻI CHILD SUPPORT ENFORCEMENT AGENCY ANNOUNCES NEW MOBILE APP AND UPGRADED WEB PORTAL
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL
KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
ANNE LOPEZ
ATTORNEY GENERAL
LOIO KUHINA
HAWAIʻI CHILD SUPPORT ENFORCEMENT AGENCY ANNOUNCES NEW MOBILE APP AND UPGRADED WEB PORTAL
News Release 2025-38
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Mar. 12, 2025
HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General Hawaiʻi Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) is pleased to announce the launch of its all-new CSEA Mobile App and recent enhancements to its existing web portal, both designed to enhance the experience for clients managing child support cases. These advancements offer greater convenience, flexibility and access to essential services.
“CSEA is excited to launch its new mobile app and upgraded web portal, which we feel represents a significant improvement in how we reach and support our customers,” stated Lynette Lau, CSEA Administrator. “We hope that these tools will provide the families that we serve with greater flexibility and convenience in managing their child support cases.”
Streamlined Child Support Management with the CSEA Mobile App
The new CSEA Mobile App offers a range of features to support parents and guardians in managing their child support responsibilities efficiently:
- Effortless Payments: Securely initiate child support payments through a trusted platform directly within the app.
- View Hearing Information: Access details about upcoming hearings.
- Check Payment Statuses and Balances: Stay updated on current payment statuses and balances.
- Access Past Statements: Review past payment statements at any time.
- Submit Online Request Forms: Easily fill out and submit forms online.
- Document Access: Instant access to required documents, eliminating postal delays.
- Receive Reminders and Notifications: Get timely reminders for upcoming and late payments.
Enhanced Web Portal Experience for Added Convenience
The upgraded CSEA web portal, originally launched in September 2023, now offers an even more streamlined experience for clients. Key benefits include:
- Convenience: Manage your child support case on the go, without the need to call or visit our office.
- Streamlined Efficiency: Save time with streamlined access to your case information and services.
- Stay Updated: Receive notifications and keep track of important information regarding your case.
The CSEA Mobile App is available for free download in the App Store and Google Play. Clients are urged to download the app and explore the upgraded web portal to find the option that best suits their needs.
For more information about the CSEA Mobile App, please visit the website at https://ag.hawaii.gov/csea/. Scan the QR Code below to download the app:
___
About the Hawaiʻi Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA):
The Hawaiʻi Child Support Enforcement Agency is a division within the Department of the Attorney General, committed to ensuring that children receive ongoing financial support from both parents. The agency provides a system for payments and disbursements of court-ordered child support and aims to promote the well-being of children and the self-sufficiency of families.
# # #
Media contact(s):
Dave Day
Special Assistant to the Attorney General
Office: 808-586-1284
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov
Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General
Office: 808-586-1252
Cell: 808-379-9249
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.