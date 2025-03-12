Hawai’i Department of Taxation News Release 2025-02 Unlicensed Business Owner Charged with Tax Violations

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

UNLICENSED BUSINESS OWNER CHARGED WITH TAX VIOLATIONS

News Release 2025-02

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 12, 2025

HONOLULU – In a case investigated by the Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation (DOTAX) and prosecuted by the Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General, Nenita Mauricio was arrested for tax violations resulting from investigations of unlicensed businesses.

Mauricio was charged on March 6, 2025, with five counts of False and Fraudulent Statements under Section 231-36, Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes (HRS) for filing false tax forms from 2018 through 2022 for Private Home Duty, LLC., an unlicensed business on O‘ahu. Each count is a class C felony offense and carries a potential sentence of not more than three years imprisonment, or probation, and a fine of not more than $100,000 per count.

Criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

“DOTAX will expose those who choose to break Hawaiʻi’s tax laws, especially those who operate under the radar,” said Gary Suganuma, director of the Department of Taxation. “Running an unlicensed business not only robs the community of vital tax revenue but also poses potential risks to the public.”

Links: