Governor Abbott Appoints Rolen, Spencer To Sulphur River Basin Authority Board Of Directors

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Aaron Rolen and Jason E. Spencer to the Sulphur River Basin Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board has the responsibility to construct, maintain, and operate inside the state and in the watershed of the Sulphur River and its tributaries inside or outside the boundaries of the authority any works considered essential to the operation of the authority and for its administration in controlling, storing, preserving, and distributing the water of the Sulphur River and its tributary streams, including the storm water and floodwater.

Aaron Rolen of Bogata is an attorney and the director of the Basset Firm. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Arkansas Bar Association, Texas Trucking Association, and Cuthand Church. Rolen received a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Dakota Wesleyan University and a Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.

Jason E. Spencer of Avinger is the president and executive director of Avinger Economic Development Corporation. He is a member of the Ex-Student Association for The University of Texas (UT) at Austin. He served in the United States Navy for 23 years and was honorably discharged retiring with the rank of Commander. Spencer received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Professional Accountancy from UT Austin and a Master of Science in Management from the United States Naval Postgraduate School.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.