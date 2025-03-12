Prevention and Intervention Services for Vulnerable Families Expanded to Prince Albert and Melfort

CANADA, March 12 - Released on March 12, 2025

Families in Prince Albert and Melfort have access to intensive in-home support programs thanks to a new partnership between Prince Albert Mobile Crisis Unit Co-operative and the Government of Saskatchewan. The Ministry of Social Services is providing annual funding of $750,000 to bring these services to the area.

"We are expanding prevention and intervention services to the Prince Albert and Melfort areas to help keep children and families together when they are experiencing a crisis," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "Services like these focus on strengthening and supporting families during crisis situations to decrease the likelihood of children having to come into care or minimizing the time that they are in care."

The new service will operate 24-7, providing emergency intervention, family supports to mitigate risk to their children, cultural programming and knowledge, referrals to other community services and ongoing support services.

"This type of program is going to create a progressive, client-centric experience that offers support in the comfort of their own space," Prince Albert Mobile Crisis Unit Co-operative 's Executive Director Vicki Stewart said. "This is something that has not been available in Prince Albert before."

Prince Albert Mobile Crisis Unit Co-operative is a non-profit organization that provides responsive and culturally appropriate crisis intervention services. Working alongside emergency services, they provide frontline, emergent support and connections to ongoing services for people when experiencing a crisis.

The Ministry of Social Services also has partnership agreements with organizations in Regina, Saskatoon and Yorkton to deliver intensive in-home support programs to families in those communities.

This new partnership with Prince Albert Mobile Crisis Unit Co-operative meets the 2024-25 Budget commitment to expand intensive in-home support programs to communities where they did not exist. The Ministry of Social Services also provides $1.5 million in additional annual funding to the organization to support other crisis and after-hours services.

