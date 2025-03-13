Government of Saskatchewan Activates Provincial Response to Toxic Drug Crisis

CANADA, March 13 - Released on March 12, 2025

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC) is being activated to enhance the response to the toxic drug crisis in Saskatoon.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) will coordinate the activation in collaboration with the City of Saskatoon and Ministry of Health.

"Activating the PEOC will allow us to enhance the coordination between government ministries and organizations that respond to overdoses," SPSA President Marlo Pritchard said. "This approach will help us reinforce the work being done to save lives across the province. This collaborative effort will allow for enhanced coordination, allow for stronger communication and reduce gaps."

To date the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority have also provided additional naloxone kits to organizations in Saskatoon.

In February, the province announced further measures to address the production, transportation, trafficking and street use of illicit fentanyl and methamphetamine. By addressing both the supply and demand sides of the issue, we are working toward reducing drug-related harm, improving public safety and fostering healthier, more stable neighborhoods and communities.

The Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and the Minister of Corrections Policing and Public Safety are working closely with the mayor and Saskatoon leaders to ensure the city of Saskatoon has the necessary support to deal with this recent significant increase in overdoses. There is no safe use of illicit drugs and efforts to eradicate this poison from our communities are ongoing.

“This alarming rise in overdoses in Saskatoon further emphasizes that no illicit drug is safe and anyone who uses drugs is at risk of overdose,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. “Getting people the treatment they need to overcome addictions and live healthy, safe lives in recovery is a top priority for this government, which is why we are continuing to work on our Mental Health and Addictions Action Plan while transitioning to a recovery oriented system of care.”

Announced in fall 2023, Saskatchewan's new Mental Health and Addictions Action Plan will add at least 500 more addictions treatment spaces to the publicly funded health care system to double capacity for treatment. 221 of the 500 new spaces under Saskatchewan's action plan are now available to Saskatchewan residents.

“I am urging all residents of Saskatoon to stay vigilant and take immediate action. Please reach out to your friends, family and neighbours to make them aware of this serious public health emergency,” Saskatoon Mayor Cynthia Block said. “Now more than ever, it is crucial that we support one another during this challenging time. I want to extend my gratitude to the province and to everyone in our city who is working tirelessly to address and combat this crisis.”

Resources on alcohol and drug support can be found at saskatchewan.ca/addictions.

As previously announced, The Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority have provided additional naloxone kits to organizations in Saskatoon. Free Take Home Naloxone Kits are available at more than 450 locations across the province. A list of sites can be found at Saskatchewan.ca.

Additionally, anyone can sign up for free provincial drug alerts. The alerts warn about any elevated risk of overdose in a community. Sign up information is available at saskatchewan.ca/drug-alerts or text JOIN to 1-833-35-B-SAFE (352-7233).

The Ministry of Health also encourages partner organizations to submit information on overdoses and drug samples to ensure the most current and up to date information can be publicly shared via the Drug Alerts System.

To learn more about overdose prevention visit: saskatchewan.ca/overdose.

