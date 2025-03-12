UNESCO and China Strengthen Partnership for African World Heritage with New China Funds-in-Trust (Quanzhou) Initiative

On 11 March 2025, UNESCO and the Quanzhou Municipality, People's Republic of China, signed an agreement launching the China Funds-in-Trust (Quanzhou) for Capacity-Building on World Heritage in Africa. This significant initiative was marked by an online signing ceremony, reaffirming a strong commitment to support African Member States in preserving and managing their rich cultural and natural heritage.

The new Funds-in-Trust, generously supported by a contribution of one million US dollars from the Quanzhou Municipality, addresses the critical challenge of underrepresentation and inadequate management of World Heritage sites across the African continent. The three-year project aims to enhance capacities of African States Parties, particularly in developing robust nomination dossiers, site management practices, and strengthening institutional governance through dedicated mentorship and training programmes.

In his opening remarks, Mr Ernesto Ottone Ramírez, Assistant Director-General for Culture of UNESCO, highlighted the significance of this contribution, stating: “This critical contribution reaffirms China and Quanzhou’s vision to safeguard cultural and natural heritage and promote sustainable development in Africa. It marks another significant milestone in UNESCO’s longstanding partnership with the People’s Republic of China.”

Mr. Huang Wenjie, Vice Mayor of Quanzhou, underscored Quanzhou's historic significance as a pivotal hub on the Maritime Silk Road and its successful inscription as a World Heritage Site in 2021. "Through this cooperation, Quanzhou proudly shares its experience and commitment to World Heritage conservation with African partners, fostering deeper cultural exchanges and mutual learning," stated Vice Mayor Huang.

Mr. Qin Changwei, Secretary-General of the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO, reiterated China's firm commitment to global heritage cooperation. He referenced the significant outcomes of the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee held in Fuzhou in 2021, reaffirming China’s resolve to support capacity-building initiatives in Africa. "This Quanzhou Funds-in-Trust exemplifies our dedication to UNESCO’s Priority Africa and the international community's collective efforts in heritage protection and sustainable development," he noted.

© UNESCO

The initiative aligns strategically with UNESCO’s Global Priority Africa, particularly Flagship Programme 3, which fosters cultural heritage and capacity development, and directly supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4, 8, and 11, as well as the aspirations of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Key project activities include annual training sessions held in Quanzhou, mentorship programmes pairing African junior experts with experienced Chinese and African heritage professionals, and international symposiums hosted in Quanzhou and at UNESCO headquarters in Paris. These activities are designed to empower African Member States in heritage nomination processes, risk reduction, and sustainable site management.

The initiative builds upon significant achievements of previous China Funds-in-Trust projects, which have already supported more than fifteen African countries and led to the inscription of three African sites in Rwanda, Benin and Togo List in 2023.

In closing, UNESCO expressed its profound gratitude to the People's Republic of China, the Quanzhou Municipal Government, and the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO for their enduring support. The establishment of the Quanzhou Funds-in-Trust is a testament to shared international cooperation and South-South collaboration, safeguarding Africa’s unique heritage for generations to come.