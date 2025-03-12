Carriage Services Partners with Express Funeral Funding to Enhance Product Offering, Expand Market Reach, and Elevate Customer Experience

HOUSTON, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) (“Carriage Services” or the “Company”). Carriage Services is pleased to announce an expanded national partnership with Express Funeral Funding (“EFF”), a recognized leader in at-need insurance assignment funding. This collaboration is expected to deliver significant value to both companies, and their customers, by combining Carriage's national footprint with Express Funeral Funding's renowned expertise in insurance assignment funding.

The expanded partnership will allow Carriage Services to continue to refine its product portfolio, enhance service delivery, and reach new markets, while providing the families it serves with more options to help fund their arrangements. By integrating EFF’s high-quality insurance assignment funding vehicle into Carriage Service's offerings, the collaboration promises to provide families with even greater value and more comprehensive solutions.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Express Funeral Funding across all our businesses. EFF is a company that shares our commitment to quality and creating premier experiences for all families," said Carlos Quezada, CEO of Carriage Services. "This partnership will not only broaden our product offerings, but also strengthen our focus on delivering class leading solutions to the families we serve every day."

In connection with the partnership, Carriage Services will leverage Express Funeral Funding's state-of-the-art technology and systems to ensure its families have access to the best possible insurance assignment program.

"We are thrilled to build upon our work with Carriage Services and to help them present even more value to their families," said Andy Buckman, President of Express Funeral Funding. "We believe this partnership will create exciting new opportunities for both companies and our shared customer base."

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 162 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

For more information about Carriage Services, visit www.carriageservices.com .

About Express Funeral Funding

Express Funeral Funding is the nation’s largest privately held at-need insurance assignment funding company. For more information about EFF, visit www.expressfuneralfunding.com .

