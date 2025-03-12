Federman & Sherwood Investigates Sunflower Medical Group, P.A. for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Sunflower Medical Group, P.A. with respect to their recent data breach. On January 7, 2025, Sunflower learned that an unauthorized third party had potentially accessed Sunflower’s systems and acquired copies of certain files. Upon learning of the incident, Sunflower promptly took steps to further secure its systems and engaged a forensic security firm to assist with Sunflower’s investigation of the incident. The investigation determined that an unknown third party accessed Sunflower’s systems on or about December 15, 2024, and acquired copies of certain files from our systems as a part of the incident. The following personal information was accessed: individuals name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, medical information and health insurance information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website: www.federmanlaw.com.

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120

