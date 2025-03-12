CBP Officers Seize Over $2.4 Million in Methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $2,404,300 of methamphetamine in a shipment of Persian limes.

“Our CBP officers continue to safeguard America’s border by keeping harmful narcotics off our streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 269 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On March 7, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and screening by a canine team. Physical inspection of the conveyance resulted in officers extracting a total of 960 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 268.96 pounds (122 kg) concealed within the shipment.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation.

