THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY CONGRATULATES GEORGE WHITESIDES FOR APPOINTMENT TO HOUSE COMMITTEE

George Whitesides

Former Executive Director of the Society Selected for Critical Government Duties

On behalf of the entire membership of the NSS we would like to congratulate George on his new role in the Congress on the Science, Space and Technology Committee.” — Bruce Pittman, Chair, NSS Board of Directors

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Space Society extends warm congratulations to George Whitesides for his selection by the Democratic members of the Science, Space, and Technology (SST) Committee to serve as Vice Ranking Member.Whitesides was elected as the U.S. representative for California's 27th congressional district earlier in 2025. Previous roles included leadership roles in the space sector and in government, including a decade as the CEO of Virgin Galactic and as the Chief of Staff for NASA under the Obama administration.“On behalf of the entire membership of the NSS we would like to congratulate George on his new role in the Congress on the Science, Space and Technology Committee,” said Bruce Pittman, Chair of the NSS Board of Directors. “We have all been impressed by his career growth since leaving the NSS Executive Director role and his important contributions to NASA and Virgin Galactic, and we are certain he will make even greater contributions in Congress.”Whitesides was the Executive Director of the National Space Society from 2004 through 2008, presiding over a period of growth. His efforts to refine and mature the society continue to be felt today.“I’m honored to assume the Vice Ranking member position on the Science, Space, and Technology Committee,” Whitesides said, “and will draw on my experience in aerospace and innovation to help this Committee advance our nation’s goals of scientific discovery ... I am determined to work with my colleagues to maintain American leadership in innovation and its accompanying job creation engine.”Earlier in his career, Whitesides served for four years on Princeton University’s Board of Trustees after graduating from that institution. He went on to earn an MPhil from King’s College at Cambridge and was subsequently a Fulbright Scholar. Career recognition includes the coveted NASA Distinguished Service Medal, the agency’s highest award.In his Congressional district in California’s Antelope Valley, Whitesides is credited with job growth and an aggressive campaign to combat the Covid-19 crisis in the region, bringing together expertise from NASA, industry, local government, and academia to support front-line health workers. For this effort he was awarded the NASA Exceptional Public Achievement Medal.ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org

