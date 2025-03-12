INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC); DiCello Levitt LLP Encourages Investors with Losses to Discuss Their Options with Counsel

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) (“Digimarc” or the “Company”) securities between May 2, 2024 and February 26, 2025 (the “Class Period”), charging the Company and certain senior executives with violations of the federal securities laws (collectively, “Defendants”).

Case Allegations

Digimarc is a technology company that provides digital watermarks for physical and digital items, including product packaging, labels, documents, and digital assets.

The Digimarc lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and/or materially misleading statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) a large commercial partner altered the terms of a large contract; (2) Digimarc would renegotiate the large commercial contract; and (3) these events would adversely affect the Company’s subscription revenue and annual recurring revenue.

The truth emerged on February 26, 2025, when Digimarc announced its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. In the press release, the Company disclosed its quarterly subscription revenue decreased 10% to $5.0 million (compared to $5.6 million in the previous year) and annual recurring revenue had decreased to $20.0 million (compared to $22.23 million in the previous year). Defendants explained that the declines “primarily reflect[ed] a $5.8 million decrease in ARR due to the expiration of a commercial contract in June 2024.”

On this news, the price of Digimarc stock fell by $11.65 per share, or 43.1%, to close at $15.39 per share on February 27, 2025.

