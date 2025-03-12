Submit Release
New Judge Chosen for Hamilton County Common Pleas Court

A new judge will be filling an empty seat at the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court later this month.

Leah Dinkelacker was appointed to the bench by Gov. Mike DeWine and will take office on March 24. She will replace Justice Megan E. Shanahan, who was recently elected to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Dinkelacker will serve the remainder of the term and must run for election in 2026 to retain the seat.

Currently, Dinkelacker serves as assistant chief for the juvenile division at the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office where she has worked since 2012.

Dinkelacker’s law career began in 2009 as a constable for the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

She graduated from Miami University in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in business and earned her juris doctorate from Northern Kentucky University in 2011.

