Above the Law and Legal Talk Network Celebrate Thinking Like A Lawyer’s 10-Year Podcast Anniversary

PETALUMA, CA, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thinking Like A Lawyer, the popular podcast hosted by Above the Law and produced by Legal Talk Network, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary today.

Launched on March 12, 2015, the show debuted with legal commentators Elie Mystal and Joe Patrice at the helm.

“We had a funny moment within the first couple minutes of our first recording, and from that point, we were off to the races and knew our vibe,” said Joe Patrice, Co-Host of Thinking Like A Lawyer and Senior Editor at Above the Law. While Mystal departed in 2020 to pursue other ventures, Patrice continues to lead the weekly discussions alongside his Above the Law colleagues Kathryn Rubino and Chris Williams.

“Reaching a decade and 400 episodes is no small feat, but what makes Thinking Like A Lawyer truly special is its ability to blend sharp legal insight with humor that keeps listeners coming back,” said Lisa Kirkman, Director of Legal Talk Network. “Joe, Kathryn, and Chris have built something remarkable; not just in their consistency, but in the way they make complex legal issues both accessible and entertaining.”

The show takes a fun and conversational approach, diving into the most popular stories from Above the Law’s blog. The hosts, who are also the bloggers behind the site, break down the biggest legal news with their own insights and hot takes, covering everything from law school rankings to Biglaw raises to the latest celebrity trials.

“We try to make stories new and different year after year,” said Kathryn Rubino, Co-Host of Thinking Like A Lawyer and Senior Editor at Above the Law.

The podcast hit another milestone in February, releasing its 400th episode, which featured a special appearance from Mystal. Reflecting on the past decade, he noted how much the legal landscape has circled back.

“I started at Above the Law a month before Lehman Brothers collapsed, thus ushering in the Great Recession,” said Elie Mystal, Justice Correspondent at The Nation. “Now we’re potentially standing on the cusp of another great economic meltdown that will ravage the legal industry because we’ve started a stupid trade war.”

Since its inception, the podcast has received more than 3.5 million downloads and over 1 million social impressions.

As they look ahead to the next decade, Patrice, Rubino, and Williams are already tracking key legal stories that could shape the industry.

“At the risk of being called a legal tech nerd, I would say that all of these copyright battles about generative AI are probably the stories that I'm most interested to see how they play out,” said Joe Patrice. “While I'm not one of those people who believes it's magic beans, it's a significant technology and if those cases turn out in a way that would limit people's freedom to develop and create that sort of AI, it could have significant impacts on the development of the economy in general and the legal industry specifically.”

Thinking Like A Lawyer is available on Legal Talk Network’s website, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other popular podcast apps.

