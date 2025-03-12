The Guardian Group, LLC announces Psychiatrist: Sean Awakuni, MD, QME

Dr. Sean Awakuni has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) in the specialty of Psychiatry

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sean Awakuni , MD, QME is a Board-Certified Psychiatrist who has extensive experience in general psychiatry, veteran mental health care, medical education and research. He currently serves as an Attending Psychiatrist at the Greater Los Angeles VA Healthcare System and holds faculty positions where he mentors psychiatry residents at the VA Resident Psychiatry Clinic and UCLA-Kern Medical. In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Awakuni is a dedicated educator and researcher, contributing to medical education at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and presenting his research findings at national conferences.As a member of The Guardian Group , his QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:• Concise Reporting• Fair and Objective Analysis• Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation• Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based• Timely MMI ClassificationsDr. Awakuni has registered QME exam locations in the following cities:• Fresno• Pittsburg• Brentwood• Lakewood• Carmichael• El Centro• Hesperia• Beaumont• Moreno Valley• OaklandDr. Sean Awakuni earned his medical degree from the University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine and completed his rigorous post-graduate training through the UCLA-VA Greater Los Angeles Psychiatry Residency Training Program.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

