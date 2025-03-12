Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley and DCI Release Name of Person Found Deceased in Scotland

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announce that 85-year-old George Verzani (Ver-zanee) of Scotland has been identified as the person found deceased Tuesday afternoon in Scotland.

“An autopsy performed Wednesday morning indicates that the likely cause of death was exposure to sub-freezing temperatures,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play, and the public is not in danger.”

DCI reviewed videos from downtown Scotland sites that showed the deceased walking through that area early Tuesday morning. He was last seen on video in the Main Street area at 3:30 a.m. Temperatures at that time of the morning were between 25 and 30 degrees above zero.

The body was discovered at about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon in an empty lot in downtown Scotland.

Other agencies assisting with the investigation were the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Scotland Police Department, and Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.

A final autopsy report will be issued later.

