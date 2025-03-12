Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Platinum Record Plaques Steal the Show at IRS Auction

Collectors Drive Fierce Bidding as Market Auctions Reports Record Sales

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Auctions, the auction house chosen by the IRS, announces the results of the successful auction of personal items seized from rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. While all eyes were initially on the rapper’s extravagant jewelry, it was his RIAA-certified platinum record plaques that stole the show— shattering expectations and selling for as much as four times their estimated values.

“Collectors and fans alike recognized these plaques as irreplaceable pieces of music history,” said Jacob Kodner, Managing Partner of Market Auctions. "Buyers weren’t just investing in memorabilia, they were investing in legacy.”

Standout Sales: Platinum Plaques Command Top Prices

Among the auction’s top-sellers:

"BEBE" RIAA Commemoration Platinum Award, sold for $24,320

"GUMMO" RIAA Commemoration Platinum Award, sold for $18,240

“Each award represents a significant moment in music history, and we believe that's what drove these impressive prices,” Kodner said. “These were the ‘sleeper hits’ of the auction."

Luxury Collectables Also Drive High Bids

Beyond the highly-coveted plaques, luxury goods also drove significant interest:

Hermès Birkin bag, sold for $23,680

Cartier Santos Stainless Steel watch sold for $22,080

With nearly 95% of all items exceeding their estimated values, this auction highlighted strong collector and investor enthusiasm for rare and investment worth assets. “We saw major buyers acquiring multiple pieces, whether it was several plaques or a combination of luxury items,” Kodner said. “This wasn’t merely fan-driven, it was a serious auction for high-end collectors.” To see the full list of winning bids, click here.

About Market Auctions: Market Auctions is a premier auction house based in Palm Beach County, Florida specializing in fine art, jewelry, and high-value collectibles. Known for its integrity and expertise, the company provides a trusted platform for buyers and sellers worldwide.

*Price includes +28% in fees on each auction item.

