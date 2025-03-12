The Cooperative of American Physicians Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

A Legacy of Delivering Superior Medical Malpractice Coverage to California Physicians

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP) proudly announces the celebration of its 50th anniversary this year. Founded in 1975 by a group of nine California physicians, CAP was established to address the escalating costs of medical malpractice coverage through the Mutual Protection Trust (MPT), rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best for 18 consecutive years.

Since its inception, this physician-owned and governed organization has seen remarkable growth in membership and the breadth of services offered. Today, CAP provides exceptional medical professional liability coverage to 13,000 physicians statewide.

“Over the years, CAP has supported tens of thousands of doctors in their mission to provide the highest quality care to their patients while managing successful practices,” said CAP Chief Executive Officer Sarah Scher. “Today, in this continually evolving healthcare landscape, our work is far from finished and our commitment to the success of independent practitioners remains unwavering.”

In addition to their core MPT coverage, CAP physician members receive complimentary risk and practice management services, human resources support, a 24-hour adverse event hotline, access to customized business and personal insurance coverages, a group purchasing program, and much more.

“CAP is proud to honor a 50-year legacy of providing California physicians with more than just outstanding medical professional liability coverage. Since day one, CAP’s physician leaders have always represented the best interests of its members, ensuring they are well protected and have the resources they need to face challenges head-on,” said CAP President and Chair and MPT Chair Stewart Shanfield, MD.

To commemorate this milestone anniversary, CAP has published a special edition of Physician Today, its risk and practice management magazine exclusively for private practice doctors. CAP is also hosting several celebratory events across the state, offering free commemorative gifts, and sharing an inside look at the organization’s history and its relevance to California physicians in a series of communications and resources throughout the year. To learn more, visit www.CAPphysicians.com/50Years.

About the Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc.

The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP), established in 1975, offers superior medical professional liability coverage to California’s finest physicians through the Mutual Protection Trust (MPT), an unincorporated inter-indemnity arrangement organized under California Insurance Code section 1280.7. Cooperative of American Physicians Insurance Company (CAPIC), an Arizona-domiciled surplus lines insurance company, provides medical professional liability coverage to large medical groups and is a non-admitted insurer. CAP supports its members through offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, and Walnut Creek. CAP is licensed as a California surplus lines broker (License No. 0B72723). For more information, visit www.CAPphysicians.com.



Contact: Ernest Khirallah

EKhirallah@CAPphysicians.com

213-473-8737

