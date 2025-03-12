Faruqi & Faruqi Reminds XPLR Infrastructure, LP f/k/a NextEra Energy Partners, LP Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 9, 2025 - XIFR

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In XPLR To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in XPLR between January 26, 2021 and January 27, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against XPLR Infrastructure, LP f/k/a NextEra Energy Partners, LP (“XPLR” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XIFR) and reminds investors of the May 9, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) XPLR was struggling to maintain its operations as a yieldco; (2) Defendants temporarily relieved this issue by entering into CEPF arrangements while downplaying the attendant risks; (3) XPLR could not buy out CEPFs before their maturity date without risking significant unitholder dilution; (4) as a result, Defendants planned to halt cash distributions to investors and instead redirect those funds to, inter alia, buy out the Company's CEPFs; (5) as a result of all the foregoing, XPLR's yieldco business model and distribution growth rate was unsustainable; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 25, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets ("KeyBanc") cut its recommendation on XPLR to sector weight from overweight, citing "impending equity dilution in an unfavorable financial landscape." KeyBanc's downgrade focused on XPLR's CEPF arrangements, expressing concern "that upcoming conversions would create a medium-term overhang in the higher capital cost environment[.]" Accordingly, KeyBanc concluded that although XPLR "has several levers it can pull to fund growth and continue to deliver on its 12%-15% DPU [distribution per unit] growth target, we think that overcoming circularity in the cost of capital/dilution equation in the current market is likely to be challenging, even for a premier developer like [XPLR]."

On this news, XPLR's unit price fell $3.78 per unit, or 6.33%, to close at $55.94 per unit on April 26, 2023.

On September 27, 2023, XPLR issued a press release announcing that it "is revising its limited partner distribution per unit growth rate to 5% to 8% per year through at least 2026, with a target growth rate of 6%."

On this news, XPLR's unit price fell $9.44 per unit, or 20.13%, to close at $37.46 per unit on September 27, 2023. XPLR's unit price continued to fall an additional $16.46 per unit, or 43.94%, over the following six consecutive trading sessions on unusually high trading volume, eventually closing at $21.00 per unit on October 5, 2023.

On November 9, 2023, Seaport Global Securities ("Seaport") downgraded XPLR units to sell from neutral with a $15.50 price target, having determined that the Company's revised cash distribution outlook was still likely too high. Seaport further predicted that a "dividend cut should become clear in Q1 2024," while citing "growing unease" over the Company's financing structure.

On this news, XPLR's unit price fell $3.07 per unit, or 11.35%, to close at $23.99 per unit on November 9, 2023.

Then, on January 28, 2025, XPLR issued a press release announcing that it was abandoning its yieldco business model and indefinitely suspending its cash distribution to unitholders, stating it would redirect those funds to execute on several priorities, the first of which was to buy out its remaining CEPF obligations. The same press release also revealed that the Company had appointed a new chief executive officer.

On a subsequent conference call that XPLR hosted with investors and analysts the same day, Defendants further revealed, inter alia, that the Company was revamping its entire management team and had appointed a new chief financial officer.

Following these disclosures, XPLR's unit price fell $3.97 per unit, or 25.13%, to close at $11.83 per unit on January 28, 2025. XPLR's unit price continued to fall an additional $1.39 per unit, or 11.75%, over the following two consecutive trading sessions, to close at $10.44 per unit on January 30, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding XPLR’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the XPLR class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/XIFR or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a84a685f-75cf-4fa0-96fb-36d460e70e1a.

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Partner, James (Josh) Wilson Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Partner, James (Josh) Wilson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.