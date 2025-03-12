Training session focuses on reunification for youth with siblings and families

Dr. Jacqueline Page

By David N. Krough, TJJD Communications —

Dr. Jacqueline Page, an expert in sexual behavior treatment, presented in Austin last week on family reunification training for juvenile justice staffers who work with youth who have abused someone or have been abused.

Page is a professor at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center Department of Psychiatry with 35 years of experience specializing in children and youth who have been sexually abused or, have engaged in sexually abusive behavior, including sibling abuse. She’s considered an expert in family reunification as well as juvenile justice issues.

Nearly 100 probation and parole officers, therapists, researchers and other treatment providers with TJJD and Texas county juvenile probation agencies took part in the training in person or online. The two-day presentation at the Barbara Jordan Building in the Capitol complex was sponsored by TJJD.

Page spoke to questions surrounding how to know when and if youth and their families are ready for reunification, especially if there has been documented abuse in the home.

“The goal, whatever our role is, is no more victims. We want them (youth) to live productive and happy lives,” Page said.

Citing numerous recent studies on reunification and recidivism for youth in juvenile justice, Page discussed such factors as risk assessment, adolescent brain development, trauma-informed care, therapeutic and familial relationships, treatment readiness and focus for youth.

“Treatment is everything. It’s probation support, parole, court, therapy, communities getting involved – it’s all of it,” she said, explaining that reunification spans a “broad continuum.”

One thing that’s become more defined for researchers is the ability to map brain development and observe how adolescent behavior is shaped by such changes.

“We used to always think adolescents thought different, but now we know,” thanks to MRI scans and other advancements in medical technology.

“Everything you’re doing with these kids, not just (pertaining to) sex abuse and trauma, is helping them grow up and move forward,” she said.

Another main topic of concern from caseworkers in attendance was interaction with the online world, screen time and youth access to pornography.

Page said the younger generations have never known a world without online access and devices and that parental monitoring of what they are viewing should be a priority for families.

One topic Page discussed in-depth was the often-unreported number of cases involving siblings who are sexually abusive and the difficulty caretakers and juvenile justice systems have in reuniting affected families.

Along with her role as a professor and speaker, Page also maintains contact with the young patients and the families she serves, their caretakers and the courts.

Factors in reunification that concern caretakers include lack of family support, family denial that youth need treatment, shame about what led the youth to juvenile services and fear that their child will be unable to change.

The parents tell her they need support and someone to tell them there is hope that their child is not going to grow up to be an adult sex offender, she said.

Parents will need to increase their supervision and that will feel really different to them, but “it will become their new normal,” Page said. “And the family hopefully will be strengthened after this and everybody will be able to have healthy, happy lives.” Page says everyone from juvenile authorities to treatment providers have a role to play when families reunite.

“Dr. Page provided TJJD and our county partners critical training to ensure we’re adhering to best practices for this unique population,” TJJD Deputy Executive Director Evan Norton said. “I’m a firm believer that some of the best tools to prevent recidivism are a collaborative support team and an individualized relapse prevention plan. Dr. Page’s training aided in our ability to effectively do both.”

“I’m thankful TJJD was able to share this resource with nearly 40 county juvenile probation departments. Texas is safer when we have tools for effective treatment,” Norton said. Page currently leads a project, funded by the Tennessee Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, which addresses sexual abuse by youth in Memphis in Shelby County and provides training nationally and internationally. Page has served as the subject matter expert on youth with problematic sexual behavior for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and was honored with Association for Treatment and Prevention of Sexual Abuse’s Distinguished Contribution award in 2019.