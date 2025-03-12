Governor Hochul Announces Dr. Hazel N. Dukes Civic Leadership Initiative to Honor the Late Civil Rights Legend

Dr. Hazel Dukes Fellowship for the Advancement of Civil Rights

Governor Hochul announced the expansion of the Dr. Hazel Dukes SUNY Fellowship for the Advancement of Civil Rights, which will support one SUNY faculty member that will be selected each year to engage in research or scholarship related to civil rights, social justice, civic education, civil discourse, and community action. The application for the Dr. Hazel Dukes SUNY Fellowship for the Advancement of Civil Rights will open later this month, with the inaugural fellow to be named in June. SUNY tenured and tenure-track faculty from across SUNY's State-operated campuses and community colleges are eligible to apply.

This builds on the Governor’s announcement last year to establish the Dr. Hazel Dukes Fellowship through the SUNY Black Leadership Institute (BLI), naming one exceptional individual from each cohort in honor of Dr. Hazel Dukes. The Dr. Hazel Dukes Fellow should embody the values, accomplishments, passion, clear thinking, and dedication to the cause of diversity, equity and justice that defined Dr. Dukes’ career and life. Governor Hochul established the SUNY Black Leadership Institute as a part of her Fiscal Year 2024 Budget to identify, foster, and support the development and retention of current and emerging leaders for an increasingly diverse university system and nation.