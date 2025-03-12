$8.8 Million to Improve Motorist and Pedestrian Safety

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a $8.8 million road rehabilitation project in the Village of Clinton, Oneida County, is underway, which will enhance safety and improve travel along two key roadways serving the Mohawk Valley. The project will restore road surfaces, add new sidewalks and make other improvements to State Route 12B and State Route 412 — also known as College Street — improving connectivity and accessibility for motorists and pedestrians. State Route 12B is the main thoroughfare in the Village of Clinton and connects communities from Sherburne in Chenango County to New Hartford in Oneida County.

“The conditions of our roadways directly impact connectivity, which is why investing in infrastructure improvement projects is important to create a safer and more connected New York,” Governor Hochul said. “The traveling public is going to see significant improvements in Oneida County — prioritizing the safety of both pedestrians and motorists, strengthening the Village of Clinton and furthering economic opportunities.”

The project will rehabilitate pavement along State Route 12B beginning from the southernmost intersection with Furnace Street in the Town of Kirkland and continuing north through the Village of Clinton. Rehabilitation work will also take place along State 412 from the State Route 12B intersection to the intersection with State Route 233. New sidewalks, curb ramps, signage and a traffic signal will also be added to enhance safety and mobility for both pedestrians and motorists. The addition of sidewalks along State Route 12B south of the village will help connect the business district in the Village of Clinton to shopping destinations in the Town of Kirkland.

While this project is largely being funded by a mix of federal and state dollars, NYSDOT is incorporating funding from the Village of Clinton in a cost and time saving measure to include additional sidewalk replacements, sewer work and hydrant replacements in the project area.

While utility and pre-construction work are already underway, major construction is expected to begin in the spring and be completed by the summer of 2026. The intersection at 12B and College Street is expected to be closed beginning July 7, for approximately four weeks, weather permitting. Motorists will follow a signed detour. NYSDOT will keep the public apprised of the closure and detour with travel advisories during construction.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Under Governor Kathy Hochul's leadership, New York State continues to make historic investments in infrastructure that are connecting communities, enhancing safety and creating a more resilient transportation network. Providing safe and reliable transportation for all is core to NYSDOT’s mission and this road rehabilitation project will make it easier for people to ride, walk, and bike through the Village of Clinton, boosting the local economy and strengthening quality of life for the entire community.”

Representative John Mannion said, "Investing in Oneida County’s infrastructure and keeping our roads well-maintained is a top priority for me in Congress. The upcoming work on State Route 12B and State Route 412 will deliver smoother roads and safer travel for drivers and pedestrians. I’m grateful for the leadership of Governor Hochul and local officials for delivering on this important project. I’ll continue to secure federal resources that benefit communities in Oneida County and work with partners across all levels of government to improve the quality of life across NY-22.”

State Senator Joseph A. Griffo said, “I recognize the importance of modernizing, rehabilitating and investing in our infrastructure, which is why I am pleased that this project has commenced. This endeavor will result in enhanced safety, better mobility and connectivity for pedestrians and motorists and improved utility service. It also will help to drive economic opportunities in the community and region."

Assemblymember Brian Miller said, “I’m pleased to see this much-needed investment in the Village of Clinton’s infrastructure move forward. The rehabilitation of State Routes 12B and 412 will enhance safety, improve accessibility, and support local businesses and residents in the Village of Clinton. By incorporating local funding for additional sidewalk replacements, sewer work, and hydrant upgrades, this project maximizes efficiency and resources while ensuring that our community receives the long-term benefits. As the Assembly Ranker on the Transportation Committee, I look forward to seeing the improvements take shape and will continue advocating for smart investments in our region’s transportation network.”

Village of Clinton Mayor Elizabeth Tantillo said, "The Village of Clinton is proud to have worked with the NYS DOT Team on the design and engineering of this significant project for Clinton and Kirkland. The improvements will be transformational not only in the roads, but also, for the sidewalks, pedestrian crosswalks, new sewer, hydrants and more. The Village of Clinton is glad to participate in this major renovation project with the DOT Construction Team. We patiently await the wonderful results!"

