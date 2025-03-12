St. Albans Barracks / Aggravated Operation without Owner's Consent and Petit Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001664
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri and Trooper Andrew Underwood
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/12/2025 at approximately 1216 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105 / Boston Post Road in the town of Enosburg
ACCUSED: Alexis Pelletier
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
CHARGES: Aggravated Operation without Owner’s Consent and Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Kyly Ott
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
CHARGES: Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time The Vermont State Police located a vehicle that had been reported stolen on March 11th, 2025 out on Franklin, VT. The vehicle was travelling West on Route 105 in the town of Enosburg. Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks initiated a traffic stop and identified the operator as Kyly Ott and the passenger as Alexis Pelletier. After a search of the vehicle was conducted, numerous items were found that are linked to other theft cases being investigated by the Vermont State Police. Pelletier and Ott were taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. They were later released with a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on April 29th, 2025 at 1000 hours to answer the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 524-5993
