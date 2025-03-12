Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Aggravated Operation without Owner's Consent and Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25A2001664

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri and Trooper Andrew Underwood

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: 03/12/2025 at approximately 1216 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105 / Boston Post Road in the town of Enosburg

 

ACCUSED: Alexis Pelletier               

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

CHARGES: Aggravated Operation without Owner’s Consent and Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Kyly Ott    

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

CHARGES: Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On the above date and time The Vermont State Police located a vehicle that had been reported stolen on March 11th, 2025 out on Franklin, VT. The vehicle was travelling West on Route 105 in the town of Enosburg. Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks initiated a traffic stop and identified the operator as Kyly Ott and the passenger as Alexis Pelletier. After a search of the vehicle was conducted, numerous items were found that are linked to other theft cases being investigated by the Vermont State Police. Pelletier and Ott were taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. They were later released with a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on April 29th, 2025 at 1000 hours to answer the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2025 at 1000 hours         

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993

 

