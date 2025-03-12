Department of Agriculture and Markets Partners with the Northeast...

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, in partnership with the Northeast Regional Food Business Center (NERFBC) and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) Foundation, today announced the launch of a second funding opportunity, totaling $10 million, to support small- and mid-sized farm and food businesses, including aquaculture and wild-caught marine businesses. Funding for the Business Builder program will be provided for projects that support businesses in scaling their operations, expanding markets, and strengthen the regional food supply chain.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “This additional funding as part of the Northeast Regional Food Business Center initiative will help our small-and medium-size farms and businesses grow their operations while impacting the overall food supply chain. It is another resource for us here at the Department as we work to strengthen the food system from farmer to consumer and we’re grateful to all the partners involved in supporting this funding opportunity.”

Funded through a cooperative agreement with the US Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service, the NRFBC is part of a nationwide initiative to ensure a more resilient food supply chain while supporting historically underinvested producers and food business owners. Additional partners in the initiative include Buffalo Go Green and Cornell University’s Center for Regional Economic Advancement (CREA).

The NERFBC announced its first round of award recipients in October 2024, awarding $2 million to 17 technical assistance organization. The Center also launched its Community Hub, featuring a Technical Assistance Provider Directory to assist with grant writing, marketing, and business development.

Awards in this round will range from $15,000 to $100,000. The Business Builder program will fund projects through three specialized funding tracks:

Track 1: Equipment Acquisition ($25,000 - $50,000)

Supports the purchase of specialized post-harvest equipment, such as wash-and-pack stations, refrigerated vans, cold storage units and food safety upgrades.

Track 2: Business Development ($15,000 - $25,000)

Provides funding for business planning, financial guidance, supply chain analysis, food safety training, workforce development and strategy development.

Track 3: Product and Market Expansion ($50,000 - $100,000)

Assists businesses in expanding through new product development, market analysis, packaging supplies, kitchen appliances and software implementation.

Applications are now open and will close April 7. Awardees will be announced in July, and funded projects will begin in August.

To support prospective applicants, the Center published a pre-recorded webinar and will host live informational webinars on March 19 and March 27 to answer technical questions and provide guidance on the application process.

For more details and to apply for the Business Builder subawards, visit the Northeast Regional Food Business Center website.

Buffalo Go Green CEO Allison DeHonney said, “Buffalo Go Green is a farming and food organization on the front line of providing access to healthy food options in our local community. As a community-based organization, we know firsthand what funding opportunities like Business Builder can mean for small to mid-sized businesses and organizations. We, the project team, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), Center for Research Education and Advancement (CREA), NY State Department of Agriculture and Markets, and the regions’ State Points of Contact, are confident that the thoughtful and strategic work that the partners put into this launch will do one thing, strengthen our Northeast region.”

Jenn Smith, Director of Food and Ag Innovation for Cornell University’s Center for Regional Economic Advancement, said, “Direct financial support for farms and food businesses compliments the business and technical resources the Center has already begun through our community hub, which strengthens agriculture ventures by providing a technical assistance directory and an online business development curriculum. We’re excited to see this new dimension of support added to the Center’s growing capacity to serve the Northeast.”

First announced in spring 2023, the Northeast Regional Food Business Center serves 11 Northeast states and the District of Columbia, and was established along with 11 centers around the country in response to gaps in food supply chains that were identified or exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center is led through a collaborative structure that includes New York State, neighboring state departments of agriculture, a community advisory council, stakeholder working groups. The center aims to provide sustainable and equitable regional network coordination and localized business support to invest in farm and food businesses throughout the Northeast.

The NASDA Foundation is the only educational and research organization that directly serves the nation’s state departments of agriculture. The NASDA Foundation’s mission is to enhance American food and agricultural communities through education, outreach and research. The NASDA Foundation works with states to nourish people and communities while serving as the stewards of the environment and public trust. To learn more about the NASDA Foundation, please visit nasda.org/nasda-foundation.