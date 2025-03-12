Maryland Food and Agricultural Resiliency Mechanism Grant Program Now Open

March 12, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 12, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is now accepting proposals for the Maryland Food and Agricultural Resiliency Mechanism Grant Program (MFARM). MFARM is a competitive grant aiming to help those who are food insecure while providing a market for Maryland farmers and seafood providers by allowing Maryland food banks, charitable emergency food and eligible nonprofits to purchase agriculture and seafood products from businesses listed in the Certified Local Farm and Fish Directory. The deadline to apply is May 2, 2025.

“It is always a win when we can utilize food in a better way for our communities,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Not only can we address food insecure areas, we can also support our local farm and fish producers making this entire grant a real asset to all involved.”

Total available funds is $200,000 with a minimum grant request of $5,000 and maximum of $40,000. Eighty percent of the funds must be allocated to purchasing food, with the remaining 20 percent supporting distribution and operational expenses. Grants will be awarded for projects lasting up to 18 months and that conclude by Nov. 30, 2026. In order to be eligible for the grant, nonprofits must be registered with Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation, be in good standing to do business in Maryland and be registered with the Charities Organization Division unit of the Maryland Secretary of State. An official Internal Revenue Service (IRS) W-9 form will be required along with IRS form 990. To apply, visit the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s website or Maryland OneStop.

An informational Zoom session about the program will be held on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Registration is free but required.

For questions about the MFARM program and application process, please reach out to MFARM Grant Program Administrator Karen Fedor at mfarm.mda@maryland.gov, or call (410) 841-5773.

# # #

