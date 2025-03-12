Whitehouse Rebukes Zeldin’s Attempted Power Grab, Illegal Clawback of Clean Energy Funding

EPA Administrator baselessly claims authority to terminate “congressionally authorized and contractually obligated funding” that would lower energy costs and spur economic development

Washington, D.C.— U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee (EPW), issued the following statement after EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced he was terminating—without legal authority or evidence of wrongdoing—the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund grants being held by Citibank:

“Without a shred of evidence, Administrator Zeldin is escalating his unfounded attempts to unilaterally terminate congressionally authorized and contractually obligated funding that would lower household energy costs, spur economic growth, and cut pollution. This is a blatant giveaway to the fossil fuel megadonors, who bankrolled Trump’s campaign, that will drive up energy costs, deepen our reliance on foreign oil, and worsen climate change—threatening our entire economy. On the eve of a court appearance to defend his baseless claims, Zeldin is going full gaslight on the American public, displaying this Administration’s lawlessness and disdain for the Constitution. Despite the wishes of his puppet masters in the Musk-Trump Administration, this is not how the Constitution, the appropriations process, or contract law works.”