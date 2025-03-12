CARIBBEAN AIRLINES RESTARTS MONTEGO BAY–FORT LAUDERDALE

DAILY FLIGHTS STRENGTHENING CONNECTIONS WITH JAMAICA AND THE DIASPORA

Piarco, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribbean Airlines proudly reintroduces its non-stop service between Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) and Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL), reaffirming its commitment to connecting Jamaicans with home.

The airline on March 11, resumed daily flights on this route, offering 1,323 seats per week in each direction.

The decision to restart this service is based directly on customer feedback, underscoring Caribbean Airlines’ dedication to listening to its valued passengers. With over 300,000 Jamaicans living in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas, this route provides a seamless travel option for those looking to reunite with family, friends, and the vibrant culture of Jamaica.

Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera, emphasized the significance of this expansion:

“At Caribbean Airlines, home is where the heart is. We understand the deep connections between Jamaica and its Diaspora, and this daily service between Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale is another way we are making it easier for our customers to get home. We are delighted to reinstate this route, driven by the needs of our passengers, and we remain committed to providing convenient, reliable, and heartfelt service to our Jamaican family.”

The launch of this service was met with enthusiasm from key stakeholders, including the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), members of the business community, and the Jamaican Diaspora. Their presence at the inaugural flight underscored the collective interest in ensuring the success of this route and the continued growth of Caribbean Airlines.

Further reinforcing its commitment to Jamaica, Caribbean Airlines has been the presenting sponsor of Reggae Sumfest for the past six years, supporting the country’s world-renowned music and culture. The airline also proudly sponsors ISSA Champs, an event that showcases the best of Jamaica’s athletic talent and youth development.

As part of the route launch, Caribbean Airlines’ CEO and Senior Management met with members of the Jamaican Diaspora in Fort Lauderdale, strengthening ties with the community and reaffirming the airline’s long-term investment in the market.

The restart of the Montego Bay–Fort Lauderdale service is a key component of Caribbean Airlines’ broader growth strategy, aligning with its strategic plan to expand and enhance connectivity across the region. Looking ahead to 2025, the airline remains focused on building upon the successes of 2024, ensuring sustainable growth and increased service options for its customers.

“Caribbean Airlines is part of the Caribbean story,” added Medera. “We are here for the long haul, committed to the people of the Caribbean, Jamaica and the Diaspora, and dedicated to making travel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone we serve.”

The Montego Bay–Fort Lauderdale route is available for booking via www.caribbean-airlines.com, travel agents and via the Caribbean Airlines mobile app and Reservations Call Centre.

