Andrew Cardno, Dr. Ralph Thomas and Dr. A.K. Singh Release Their 12th Book: “The Math That Gaming Made, Compendium”

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well-known and accredited gaming and analytics experts Andrew Cardno and Dr. Ralph Thomas of QCI have proudly released their 12th book, “The Math That Gaming Made, Compendium,” a definitive exploration of the mathematical frameworks and strategies that have shaped the modern gaming industry. This latest volume includes brand-new articles, expanded content, and a greatly enhanced gaming glossary, offering readers an even deeper dive into the world of gaming mathematics.

A Comprehensive Exploration of Mathematics and Gaming

“The Math That Gaming Made, Compendium” serves as an essential guide to the intersection of mathematics and gaming. It delves into how advanced analytics, mathematical modeling, and data science have revolutionized the gaming landscape, compiling decades of research and insights. This newly updated edition features fresh discussions, more real-world applications, and a wealth of cutting-edge material that will benefit industry professionals, data enthusiasts, and anyone intrigued by gaming mathematics.

A Legacy of Expertise

Authors Andrew Cardno and Dr. Ralph Thomas bring together years of experience and groundbreaking research, offering readers unparalleled insight into the role of math in optimizing player experiences and casino operations.

“This book is a culmination of over 20 years of innovation in the gaming industry,” said Andrew Cardno. “In addition to highlighting how data and analytics have evolved, we’ve packed this edition with new articles, expanded content, and an extensive gaming glossary, providing readers with tools and knowledge for real-world gaming environments.”

A Must-Read for Industry Professionals

Industry expert Buddy Frank shared his praise for the new volume: “One of the things I love about software is when updates are released you gain new features and helpful add-ons. In publishing, once a book is released, that's about it. Occasionally, there will be a second or maybe even a third edition. So, it is somewhat surprising, but very welcomed, that the authors of "The Math That Gaming Made" will debut Book 12 at the annual Indian Gaming Association's Conference and Tradeshow held in San Diego. I loved the skinny little Book 1. This new volume seems to be more than an inch thick and has plenty of new content. If you work in Slots, Casino Marketing, Hosting, Operations, Leadership or Analytics, don't miss this latest version."

“The Math That Gaming Made, Compendium” is available now through Amazon. Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DZWNLPDK?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

About Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

About Dr. A.K. Singh

Chair & Professor, Resorts, Gaming & Golf Management Department at University of Nevada Las Vegas. After obtaining his Ph.D. in Statistics from Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, Ashok worked as a Visiting Research Fellow at the NIEHS, Research Triangle Park, NC, in 1977. He has held academic positions since 1978, including: 1978 to July 1991: Associate Professor of Mathematics at New Mexico Tech, Socorro, NM. August 1991 to December 2005: Professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences at UNLV. January 2006 to present: Professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences at UNLV, serving as Chair of the Resorts, Gaming & Golf Management Department since July 1, 2021. His research interests encompass applications of statistics in engineering, business, and law, as well as machine learning applications in business and medicine, and predictive analytics.

