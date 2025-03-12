Delisting of Securities of Vicinity Motor Corp.; Bright Green Corporation; Smart for Life, Inc.; Focus Impact Acquisition Corp.; Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1; AltEnergy Acquisition Corp.; Lilium N.V.; APx Acquisition Corp. I; Integral Acquisition…

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Vicinity Motor Corp. Vicinity Motor Corp.’s stock was suspended on October 31, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Bright Green Corporation. Bright Green Corporation’s stock was suspended on September 19, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Smart for Life, Inc. Smart for Life, Inc.’s stock was suspended on September 19, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the units and warrants of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on November 04, 2024 and its units and warrants have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares Class A, unit, warrant of Cactus Acquisition Corp 1 Limited. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited’s stock was suspended on November 05, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock Class A, unit, warrant of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp.’s stock was suspended on November 05, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, warrant of Lilium NV. Lilium N.V.’s stock was suspended on November 06, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares Class A, unit, warrant of APx Acquisition Corp I. APx Acquisition Corp. I’s stock was suspended on December 17, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock Class A, warrant, unit of Integral Acquisition Corporation 1. Integral Acquisition Corporation 1’s stock was suspended on November 11, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock Class A, unit, warrant of New Providence Acquisition Corp II. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II’s stock was suspended on November 11, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series .

