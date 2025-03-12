Dyadic to Report 2024 Full Year Financial Results and Host Conference call on Wednesday, March 26, 2025

JUPITER, Fla., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DYAI), a biotechnology company focused on the efficient large-scale manufacture of proteins for use in human and animal vaccines and therapeutics, as well as non-pharmaceutical applications including food, non-food and industrial applications, today announced that it will report its financial results for the year ended 2024 and host a corporate update conference call on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Conference Call Information

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in numbers: Toll Free: +1-877-407-0784; International +1-201-689-8560

Conference ID: 13751386

Webcast Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1705988&tp_key=509eb4b293. An archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after completion of the live event and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.dyadic.com. To access the replay of the webcast, please follow the webcast link above.

If you have any questions that you would like to ask management during the Q&A session, please email jlavalley@dyadic.com prior to the conference call.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc., is a biotechnology company focused on the efficient large-scale manufacture of proteins for use in human and animal vaccines and therapeutics and for use in non-pharmaceutical applications including food, nutrition, and wellness.

Dyadic’s microbial gene expression and protein production platforms are based on the highly productive and scalable fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila). Our lead platform, the C1-cell protein production platform, is based on an industrially proven microorganism (named C1), which is currently used to speed development, lower production costs, and potentially improve performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales for the human and animal health markets. Dyadic has also developed the DapibusTM protein production platform to enable the rapid development and large-scale manufacture of low-cost proteins, metabolites, and other biologic products for use in non-pharmaceutical applications, such as food, nutrition, and wellness.

Dyadic is focusing on leveraging its microbial platform technologies for itself and its collaborators in a wide range of applications, including human and animal vaccines, therapeutics, food, nutrition, wellness, and internal biological products.

For more information about Dyadic International, visit www.dyadic.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding Dyadic International’s expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of our clinical trial and interest in our protein production platforms, our research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of various important factors, including those described in the Company’s most recent filings with the SEC. Dyadic assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Dyadic’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website and at www.dyadic.com.

Contact:

Dyadic International, Inc.

Ping W. Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: ir@dyadic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

