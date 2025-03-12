New report forecasts the global face liveness detection market, highlights leading firms

2025 Face Liveness Detection Market Report and Buyers Guide

Report available for purchase, upcoming webinar to discuss findings

Businesses in heavily regulated sectors are leading a surge in adoption of liveness detection to protect against spoof attacks.” — Chris Burt

TORONTO, CANADA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, 2025 Face Liveness Market Report and Buyers Guide , identifies Pioneering providers of face liveness detection and forecasts that the global face liveness detection market will grow to surpass $250 million by 2027.The 53-page report details key concepts in facial liveness detection, gives three-year forecasts for transactions and revenue, presents commercially available options with a breakdown of the key suppliers, and provides examples of real-world deployments of face liveness detection technology. Also included are interviews with accredited independent testing laboratories providing insight into relevant standards.The report is the first initiative in a strategic partnership between Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence to produce analytical market reports stakeholders can use to make informed strategy, product and technology procurement choices. It is aimed at both companies that are planning to deploy face liveness detection solutions and vendors that are supplying the technology.A live webinar will take place Tuesday March 18 at 11:00am EDT where Chris Burt, Managing Editor of Biometric Update and Alan Goode, CEO and Chief Analyst at Goode Intelligence will discuss the face liveness detection market and what buyers should be looking for when they evaluate face liveness detection products. It will also be recorded and made available on-demand.Burt commented, “Businesses in heavily regulated sectors are leading a surge in adoption of liveness detection to protect against spoof attacks on face biometric systems. These businesses often struggle, however, to differentiate between competitors in a growing and rapidly evolving market.”Goode added, “Liveness detection can protect face biometrics systems against spoof attacks, but not all liveness detection technologies do so equally well. There are different options available to organizations on the market in terms of approach to liveness detection, how they are integrated, and other key considerations. Understanding how those factors apply to your organization is critical to selecting the right provider for your specific use case and requirements.”The report identifies 20 Pioneers of face liveness detection, including Aware, BioID, CyberLink, Daon, FaceTec, ID R&D, Idemia, IDVerse, Incode, iProov, Jumio, Mobai, Onfido, Paravision, ROC, Socure, trinamiX, Veridas, Yoti and Youverse.The Pioneers of face liveness detection are vendors that have advanced the state of the art in liveness detection through research and successful participation in novel or groundbreaking evaluations.• Key highlights of the report include:• An introduction of what face liveness detection is.• Exclusive interviews with accredited independent testing laboratories including BixeLab, Fime, Ingenium and iBeta, providing insight into how organizations can be confident in the technology they select.• Buyers guide – What do look for in a vendor.• Advancing the state-of-the-art – What is face liveness detection pioneer?• Face Liveness Detection Pioneers – 20 pioneers of face liveness detection• Market Analysis and Forecasts – three-year forecasts, key adoption examples and key sectors for growth.• Vendor directory.The 2025 Face Liveness Market Report and Buyers Guide is the first in a series of reports to be published under a new strategic partnership between Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.This partnership brings together the unique strengths and expertise of both companies. By leveraging Biometric Update’s unparalleled coverage of the biometric and digital identity industry with Goode Intelligence’s in-depth and independent market analysis, the partnership will produce analytical reports that draw on the combined experience and reach of the two companies.The partners’ next report, examining the UK age assurance market, will be released in the first half of 2025.2025 Face Liveness Detection Market Report and Buyers Guide is available to purchase now. Further information can be found here. Reprint licenses are available. For more information contact Allison Heather, Biometric Update, at allison@biometricupdate.com.**Media Contacts:**Stephen MayhewCEO and PublisherBiometric Updatestephen@biometricupdate.com416-473-8853Mr Alan GoodeCEO and Chief AnalystGoode Intelligencealan.goode@goodeintelligence.com

