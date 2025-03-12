Flathead County contractor agrees to pay $200,000 in restitution to victims of scam

HELENA – The Montana Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) reached an agreement with a Flathead County contractor who will pay $200,000 to victims of his contractor scam and stop doing business in Montana, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today.

An OCP investigation revealed Nathainel Gevern Lewis violated Montana’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act by using his construction businesses, “From the Ground Up Construction” and “NGL Construction,” to solicit consumers for the sale of construction related services, demand a payment, and then fail to complete the agreed upon services.

In some instances, Lewis would demolish walls or decks without consent, claiming non-existent issues like rot or non-compliance with building codes, then demand more money to fix those repairs which were not initially discussed or needed. During fencing projects, clients would see little to no work being done and experience unexpected delays which were coupled with requests for more money and misuse of money.

Lewis also demanded large upfront payments, usually more than 50 percent of the project’s total cost, while progress on the project remained almost non-existent. In some cases, clients were left with incomplete projects or structures exposed to the elements. Furthermore, when Lewis demanded money, it often included threats of legal action or property liens if clients didn’t comply.

The agreement was signed by Attorney General Knudsen and Lewis and is awaiting the signature of a Flathead County judge. However, the Office of Consumer Protection has received reports that Lewis may still be in Flathead County attempting to scam Montanans while he awaits the judge’s signature on the agreement. Montanans are reminded to stay vigilant and always do their homework when selecting a contractor.

To protect yourself and make sure you find the best, most qualified contractor for your needs, follow these tips:

Research your project. Before selecting a contractor, research the project so you know what the job involves.

Before selecting a contractor, research the project so you know what the job involves. Get the names of several contractors. It is a good idea to get bids from several contractors. Friends and neighbors who have undertaken similar projects may give you the names of contractors they recommend.

It is a good idea to get bids from several contractors. Friends and neighbors who have undertaken similar projects may give you the names of contractors they recommend. Check references. Try to get at least three references from actual customers, not just from people who know the contractor personally. Ask for the name of the contractor’s most recent customer.

Try to get at least three references from actual customers, not just from people who know the contractor personally. Ask for the name of the contractor’s most recent customer. Get written bids on your job. Get at least two or three written bids for your project. Never accept a verbal estimate.

Get at least two or three written bids for your project. Never accept a verbal estimate. Compare bids. Carefully compare the written bids. Be sure each includes everything you want.

Carefully compare the written bids. Be sure each includes everything you want. Make sure your potential contractor is registered. You can check online through the Department of Labor and Industry’s website.

You can check online through the Department of Labor and Industry’s website. Check that the contractor has insurance. Make sure your contractor has liability and workers’ compensation insurance.

Make sure your contractor has liability and workers’ compensation insurance. Check that the contractor is bonded.

Get a written contract. The identification of the contractor, including name, business location and telephone numbers, should be written into the contract. The contract should specify: when the work will begin, how long it will take and what it will involve the type, grade, quality, and cost of the material to be used whether subcontractors will be used and, if so, who any guarantees and warranties whether the contractor will obtain the necessary licenses and permits

The identification of the contractor, including name, business location and telephone numbers, should be written into the contract. The contract should specify: Inspect the project and communicate with the contractor. Whenever possible, make sure all changes, problems or complaints (from you or the contractor) are recorded in a letter between you and the contractor.

Whenever possible, make sure all changes, problems or complaints (from you or the contractor) are recorded in a letter between you and the contractor. Beware of Con Artists. Home repair and improvement scams flourish in warm weather or following severe weather or a natural disaster.

For more information on how to choose a contractor visit: https://dojmt.gov/office-of-consumer-protection/choosing-a-contractor/.

Montanans can report any scams or fraudulent activity to the Montana Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection at [email protected], or 406-444-4500 (toll-free: 800-481-6896), or online at https://dojmt.gov/office-of-consumer-protection/.

Click here to read the agreement.