Village of East Troy Recognized as a 2025 Polimorphic Service-First Award Winner for Innovation in Government Services

VILLAGE OF EAST TROY, WI, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Village of East Troy has been named a 2025 Service-First Award winner, recognizing its leadership in modernizing government services through digital innovation and streamlining resident access to essential resources.East Troy was one of two Wisconsin municipalities selected. The City of Racine is the other Wisconsin honoree.The Service-First Award, presented by Polimorphic , honors local governments that are setting a new standard for innovation, efficiency, and accessibility in public service delivery. East Troy was selected for its forward-thinking approach to using digital tools that improve communication, streamline processes, and make government services more accessible for residents.“Service-first innovation in our organization is a mindset that is creative, objective, and collaborative. This approach is allowing us to expand access to 24/7 constituent services while our organization benefits from greater efficiency," said Eileen Suhm, Administrator, and Chelsey Nagl, Utility Clerk.Making Government More Accessible for ResidentsEast Troy has demonstrated a commitment to modernizing its government operations to create a more responsive and efficient system for residents. By integrating technology-driven solutions, the Village has improved service accessibility, reduced wait times for requests, and created a more transparent and user-friendly government experience."We are thrilled to recognize East Troy for its outstanding leadership in using technology to enhance the resident experience," said Parth Shah, CEO of Polimorphic. "East Troy is setting a new standard for local government services, and we are proud to help power their efforts in making government more accessible, efficient, and future-ready."Recognizing Innovation in Local GovernmentEast Troy joins an outstanding group of 2025 Service-First Award winners, including:Tangent, OR – Setting the standard for digital government innovationRacine, WI – Transforming government services for faster resident supportPacifica, CA – Pioneering AI-powered resident services in CaliforniaPolk County, NC – Leading the way in digital transformation & disaster responseCastle Pines, CO – Innovating AI-powered search for government servicesMiddlesex County, NJ – Engaging residents through AI-driven solutionsThese local governments have demonstrated exceptional leadership in modernizing public services and are shaping the future of government through innovation and technology.About PolimorphicPolimorphic is on a mission to create technology that lets governments of all sizes deliver for the people. Polimorphic’s CRM & Workflows, AI Search & Chat, and VoiceAI solutions empower service-first governments to provide residents with the highest quality communication and engagement. Serving hundreds of public sector departments across the country, Polimorphic is built for the unique needs of government, including cities, counties, and state agencies. Learn more or request a demo at polimorphic.com.

