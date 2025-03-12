FWC: Splash into license-free freshwater fishing weekend!

Mark your calendars for an opportunity to go freshwater fishing during the upcoming Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) license-free freshwater fishing weekend!

This spring's license-free fishing weekend is on April 5 and 6 and invites residents and visitors to explore the many recreational freshwater fishing opportunities Florida has to offer. Whether you like to fish from the shore or your boat, there are so many options available across the state.

Visit the FWC’s fishing basics webpage for tips and information on how to start fishing or refresh your knowledge.

All other rules, such as seasons, bag and size limits apply. To renew or purchase a fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Anglers of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to take advantage of this special weekend that allows them to reel in their favorite freshwater species without the need for a fishing license. There are two family fishing events during this weekend:

Tenoroc Fish Management Area

3829 Tenoroc Mine Road, Lakeland, FL 33805

April 5, 8 a.m – 1 p.m.

Pre-registration required and ends on Friday, April 4, at 5 p.m. Call the FWC at 863-648-3200 to register for the event. There will be a casting contest, exhibitors and other outdoor activities for youth participants. A free lunch will be provided by Publix Supermarkets and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. Bait and a limited number of loaner rods and reels will also be provided free of charge to youth aged 15 and younger. A parent or guardian must accompany youth participants.

3829 Tenoroc Mine Road, Lakeland, FL 33805 April 5, 8 a.m – 1 p.m. Pre-registration required and ends on Friday, April 4, at 5 p.m. Call the FWC at 863-648-3200 to register for the event. There will be a casting contest, exhibitors and other outdoor activities for youth participants. A free lunch will be provided by Publix Supermarkets and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. Bait and a limited number of loaner rods and reels will also be provided free of charge to youth aged 15 and younger. A parent or guardian must accompany youth participants. Florida Bass Conservation Center

3583 County Road 788, Webster, FL 33597

April 5, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Attendees should bring fishing gear and bait. A free lunch of hotdogs and hamburgers will be provided by Vital Fleet Services.

Visit MyFWC.com and learn where to go freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing, or how to find a boat ramp or pier near you.

Check out FWC’s bass fishing recognition program TrophyCatch and submit your 8-pound and greater largemouth bass to win prizes.

Did you have a blast on the water? Plan ahead for the next freshwater license-free fishing weekend on June 8 and 9!