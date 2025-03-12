MPD Searching for Suspect in a Felony Assault on a Police Officer

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an assault of an MPD member in Southeast.

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at approximately 3:59 p.m., the Seventh District’s Special Missions Unit were making contact with a male subject who was consuming marijuana on public space in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast. During that encounter, multiple suspects assaulted MPD members.

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25035228