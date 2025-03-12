United Rotorcraft and DART Aerospace Announce Custom Helicopters as Launch Customer for the Novel Super Puma Fire Attack System

Pioneering Aerial Firefighting Technology with Industry-First Launch Customer Collaboration

DALLAS, TX, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Rotorcraft, a leader in critical mission systems and advanced aircraft modifications, and DART Aerospace, renowned for innovative aerospace solutions, are excited to announce a strategic partnership with Custom Helicopters Ltd, led by President Jed Hansen, as the launch customer for the Novel Super Puma Fire Attack System for the Airbus Super Puma family of rotorcraft. This groundbreaking system is set to revolutionize aerial firefighting, delivering unparalleled efficiency, safety, and operational performance. The system features an external belly-mounted water tank with a capacity of 4,000L designed to significantly enhance firefighting efforts from the air.

The Novel Super Puma Fire Attack System is specifically designed to enhance the capabilities of the Super Puma platform, offering cutting-edge technology to meet the demanding needs of modern aerial firefighting. With advanced precision, increased payload capacity, and enhanced safety features, this system represents a significant leap forward in wildfire suppression for firefighting operations around the world.

This strategic collaboration is driven by Larry Alexandre, President of United Rotorcraft, and Ryan Williamson, President of DART Aerospace. Their shared vision of advancing aerial firefighting technology is matched by Custom Helicopters’ leadership, vision, and belief in the new product. Custom Helicopters’ commitment to operational excellence has played a pivotal role in bringing this innovative solution to market.

Ground and flight testing are scheduled for April and March 2025, with STC submissions expected shortly thereafter. To showcase the system’s transformative capabilities, demonstration flights are planned to follow. These events will provide industry stakeholders with the opportunity to witness firsthand the enhanced performance and operational advantages offered by the Novel Super Puma Fire Attack System.

Larry Alexandre, President of United Rotorcraft, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with DART Aerospace and Custom Helicopters on this groundbreaking initiative. Our collaboration is the result of a shared purpose, saving lives through innovative technology. This new product represents a new milestone in aerial firefighting technology. We greatly value Custom Helicopters’ vision in championing this product while contributing to their continued leadership in the field.”

Ryan Williamson, President of DART Aerospace, added, “The Novel Super Puma Fire Attack System showcases our commitment to safety, reliability, and innovation. Our partnership with United Rotorcraft and Custom Helicopters exemplifies our dedication to advancing aerial firefighting solutions, and we look forward to demonstrating the system’s revolutionary capabilities in the upcoming flight tests.”

Jed Hansen, President of Custom Helicopters, commented, “Custom Helicopters is proud to be the launch customer for this transformative technology. Our belief in the Novel Super Puma Fire Attack System stems from our commitment to safety, efficiency, and operational excellence. We are excited to lead the industry in adopting this revolutionary solution.”

This strategic partnership between United Rotorcraft, DART Aerospace, and Custom Helicopters highlights a shared commitment to pioneering aerial firefighting solutions, setting new standards for safety and efficiency in the industry.

About United Rotorcraft

United Rotorcraft, a division of Air Methods Corporation, innovates, integrates, certifies, and supports critical mission systems globally for first responders on the ground and in the air. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2025, United Rotorcraft has grown to offer innovative solutions with a focus on Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS), Aerial Fire Fighting (AFF), Defense Medevac and Casevac, and aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO).

About DART Aerospace

DART Aerospace is a global leader in mission-critical aerospace solutions, known for its commitment to safety, reliability, and innovation. DART delivers cutting-edge products designed to enhance operational performance and safety for customers worldwide.

About Custom Helicopters

Custom Helicopters is a Canadian company specializing in rotary wing services across industries including firefighting, air ambulance, power line construction, and mineral exploration, operating a diverse fleet of helicopters.

Media Contacts:

Michael Williams

Sr Director, Strategy & Marketing

United Rotorcraft

843.822.0695

Michael.Williams@airmethods.com

