Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,275 in the last 365 days.

BookingCentral.com releases a new booking platform for boat rental operators

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookingCentral.com, the leading provider of booking and management platforms for boat rental operators, has announced a new version of the popular rental system for boat rentals, marinas and boating clubs.

BookingCentral’s booking platform includes customer text-messaging, waivers, customizable check-in and check-out, before and after pictures/video, fleet management, and damage management in a single application.

BookingCentral makes it easy for operators to offer boat renters insurance to their customers and it is fully compliant with Florida’s SB 606 Boating Safety law.

About BookingCentral.com

BookingCentral is the most modern and versatile booking platform for boat rentals. It is used by boat rental operators, clubs and marinas throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://www.bookingcentral.com/boatrentals or call 1-877-220-9120.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BookingCentral.com releases a new booking platform for boat rental operators

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more