BookingCentral.com releases a new booking platform for boat rental operators

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookingCentral.com, the leading provider of booking and management platforms for boat rental operators, has announced a new version of the popular rental system for boat rentals, marinas and boating clubs.

BookingCentral’s booking platform includes customer text-messaging, waivers, customizable check-in and check-out, before and after pictures/video, fleet management, and damage management in a single application.

BookingCentral makes it easy for operators to offer boat renters insurance to their customers and it is fully compliant with Florida’s SB 606 Boating Safety law.

About BookingCentral.com

BookingCentral is the most modern and versatile booking platform for boat rentals. It is used by boat rental operators, clubs and marinas throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://www.bookingcentral.com/boatrentals or call 1-877-220-9120.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.